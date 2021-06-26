State makes $86,500 available for Native American small businesses

The Montana Department of Commerce has announced $86,500 in funding to aid growth of 14 Native American-owned small businesses through its Tribal Tourism Digital Business Development Grant.

“Native-owned and tourism-related businesses were hit especially hard by COVID-19,” Commerce Director Scott Osterman said. “As these businesses look ahead to a brighter future, they will be more prepared with the digital resources and tools they need to reach and serve the modern-day traveler.”

The Tribal Tourism Digital Business Development Grant is a program to help Native American-owned businesses related to the tourism industry emerge from COVID-19 restrictions better positioned to generate revenue by establishing or strengthening digital distribution or promotion of their products and services. Eligible project categories include professional content development, website development and virtual experiences.

Each business will receive between $5,500 and $6,250 and must provide matching funds.

The following 14 entrepreneurs and small businesses owners will share $86,500 in Tribal Tourism Digital Business Development grants:

Blackfeet Tribe

• Leaning Tree Café (Babb)