St. Peter's says it's finding a cure for staffing challenges

At a recent community meeting, St. Peter’s Health Chief Executive Officer Wade Johnson said the hospital has improved in retaining staff.
“We are focused on making the experience at St. Pete’s the best in the country for our employees,” he said at the March 11 meeting of Hometown Helena, adding the hospital had developed a People First Initiative, a program and goals for keeping staff.
“We are going to continue on that road, taking care of the nurses and the staff that we have and building the organization from the inside out,” he said.
St. Peter’s, which has a little more than 1,700 employees and is the second-largest employer in Helena (the state is No. 1), now has a 94% retention rate, officials said. They added nearly 50 new providers to the active medical staff since 2018.
This includes many primary care providers and specialists.
Dr. Todd Wampler, president of St. Peter’s Health Medical Group, said the problem of retaining staff goes back to a time when the medical staff was out of sync with the administration and “not pursuing a path that everybody was on board with.”
He said that has changed, and that Johnson understands the importance of the relationship with the medical staff. He said the CEO is in tune with the programs the hospital is pursuing and not making doctors feel like worker bees, but as those who can influence the direction of health care in the community.
"We’re quite proud of our recruitment and retention efforts, and we've seen physician retention well exceeding 90% for the last few years," Wampler said. "We continue to focus on recruiting providers to continually improve access, and identify strategies to successfully retain the many great providers that deliver exceptional care to our community."
Ashley Coggins, a hospitalist and executive director of medical-based services, agreed.
“The culture here is one of the big reasons I would not want to leave,” she said.
While the new People First Initiative looks at recruitment and retention, the renewed focus on provider recruitment and retention goes back years, St. Peter’s officials said. The organization completed an analysis in 2016-2017 around access to care for the community and provider retention. It then developed a provider recruitment and retention plan.
Wampler said remoteness can be a factor for all employees being sought.
“Recruiting strategies focus on the family,” he said, adding that it can be a problem if a spouse wants more choices for shopping and restaurants.
Coggins said it is a tough town for specialists, as it is too small and too big in some ways.
“It’s too small in that a specialist cannot physically be on call daily for years,” she said.
“Our specialists are busy, trying to have a little bit of life out here,” she said. “To me, it’s exciting and more fun. You can make more decisions and be engaged and learn more.”
However, St. Peter’s officials said they use Helena as part of their tool to entice people to come here.
“When recruiting providers, we love to showcase what Montana and Helena has to offer residents,” said Janine Lester, physician and advanced practice recruiter.
She said providers oftentimes choose St. Peter’s and Helena after they meet and interact with other staff or experience things like the local trail system.
“Additionally, we work with local nonprofits to expose staff to many great aspects of Helena,” Lester said. “One example is our work with Grandstreet Theatre, Holter Museum and a new partnership with the Helena Symphony. These relationships help us introduce new community members to the rich, growing arts community in Helena.”
Dr. Kevin Brown, a urologist, said his family played a big part in the decision to come here. He said his wife got all the information she could about Helena.
“The balance is trying to find people who have desire of working in that development and know what they are getting into,” he said.
In a related matter, on April 8, St. Peter’s Health launched the Fred C. Olson Learning and Development Institute in honor of longtime Helena physician and former St. Peter’s Health Interim CEO Dr. Fred C. Olson. The Institute will oversee the organization’s employee education initiatives and scholarships, and create a scholarship for employee education in Dr. Olson’s name.
Johnson, in a news release, said it was a “major step forward” for the People First initiative.
“We are fundamentally changing the way we support our people, both at work and at home. Investing in and empowering our team members to learn and grow is a core value at St. Peter’s, and it’s one more way we’re committed to becoming a ‘People First’ organization,” he said.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.