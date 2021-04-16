St. Peter's says it's finding a cure for staffing challenges

“Our specialists are busy, trying to have a little bit of life out here,” she said. “To me, it’s exciting and more fun. You can make more decisions and be engaged and learn more.”

However, St. Peter’s officials said they use Helena as part of their tool to entice people to come here.

“When recruiting providers, we love to showcase what Montana and Helena has to offer residents,” said Janine Lester, physician and advanced practice recruiter.

She said providers oftentimes choose St. Peter’s and Helena after they meet and interact with other staff or experience things like the local trail system.

“Additionally, we work with local nonprofits to expose staff to many great aspects of Helena,” Lester said. “One example is our work with Grandstreet Theatre, Holter Museum and a new partnership with the Helena Symphony. These relationships help us introduce new community members to the rich, growing arts community in Helena.”

Dr. Kevin Brown, a urologist, said his family played a big part in the decision to come here. He said his wife got all the information she could about Helena.

“The balance is trying to find people who have desire of working in that development and know what they are getting into,” he said.