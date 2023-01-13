Soaring egg prices put pressure on Helena businesses and customers

Chickens may not be able to fly very far, but the price of eggs is soaring in Helena and across the country.

“It’s been horrible,” said Brett Wiensch, owner of 1889 Coffee House in Helena.

The Associated Press reported that a lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with high feed, fuel and labor costs, has led to U.S. egg prices more than doubling over the past year.

The national average price for a dozen eggs hit $3.59 in November, up from $1.72 a year earlier, according to the latest government data. That's putting stress on consumer budgets and the bottom lines of restaurants, bakeries and other food producers that rely heavily on eggs.

Grocery prices that were up 12% in November are driving inflation higher, even though the overall pace of price increases slowed a bit through the fall as gas prices eased.

But egg prices are up significantly more than other foods — even more than chicken or turkey — because egg farmers were hit harder by the bird flu. More than 43 million of the 58 million birds slaughtered over the past year to control the virus have been egg-laying chickens, including some farms with more than a million birds apiece in major egg-producing states like Iowa.

Purdue University agricultural economist Jayson Lusk said he believes the bird flu outbreak is the biggest driver in the price increases. Unlike past years, the virus lingered throughout the summer and made a resurgence last fall infecting egg and poultry farms.

“Bird flu is not the only factor, but in my view it’s the main driver of what we’re experiencing at the moment,” Lusk said.

But the president and CEO of the American Egg Board trade group, Emily Metz, said she believes all the cost increases farmers have faced in the past year were a bigger factor in the price increases than bird flu.

“When you’re looking at fuel costs go up, and you’re looking at feed costs go up as much as 60%, labor costs, packaging costs — all of that ... those are much much bigger factors than bird flu for sure,” Metz said.

In some places, it can even be hard to find eggs on the shelves. But egg supplies overall are holding up because the total flock is only down about 5% from its normal size of around 320 million hens. Farmers have been working to replace their flocks as soon as they can after an outbreak.

Several Helena-area grocery stores on Friday were selling eggs for $4.88 to $8.49 per dozen, or 40 to 70 cents apiece, depending on the type, brand, size and quality.

Doug Carpenter, owner of Heritage Food Store in East Helena, said the higher prices were particularly hard for customers to stomach during the holidays.

"They're not happy," he said. "Eggs are worth their weight in gold."

Egg costs for the Helena-area restaurants and bakeries interviewed for this story varied widely, from about 18 cents to more than 60 cents apiece.

According to Sunflower Bakery owner Kate McLean, who said her Helena business is paying about 18 cents per egg, costs can vary based on the size of the eggs and the supplier providing the product.

"Or it could be that going with a regional supplier has given us some resiliency," she said in an email. "Our eggs are produced in Montana (as is our flour) and I imagine it's a smaller operation than some of the major producers nationwide."

Sunflower Bakery orders about 540 eggs a week but hasn't been using quite that many since the holiday season ended, McLean said. While the bakery's egg costs went up about 14% in the fall, she said, the 25% increase in its butter costs was more drastic.

Steven Vincelli, owner of Helena's two Steve's Cafe restaurants, said his business' egg costs are closer to 63 or 64 cents apiece and were as high as 71 cents each a few months ago.

"We are triple to quadruple to what we were paying before," he said.

Vincelli said his business has no plans to increase menu prices as a result of the high egg costs, which he expects to continue coming down.

"Trying not to let our customers feel it, that's the most important part right now," he said.

For 1889 Coffee House, Wiensch said the price of eggs purchased from wholesale food distributors went from 13 to 47 cents apiece from October to January. He said the restaurant goes through about 90-100 eggs per day.

Wiensch said the eatery has traditionally used three cracked eggs in its popular egg bowl but switched to less-expensive liquid eggs in the dish to save on costs.

“An extra dollar was going into the cost of an item to one dish,” he said. “It wasn’t like we were making a lot of profit on it anyway.”

While restaurants with digital drive-thru menus can easily increase prices with the push of a button, Wiensch said he would have to pay hundreds of dollars to reprint his outdoor menus. He is not planning any menu price increases for now.

“We just eat the extra cost because I’m not going to raise my price every week or every month,” he said.

Egg costs have gone up 40% since April for Motherlode Sports Bar, Restaurant, & Casino in Helena, owner Jan Hernandez said. The business goes through about 2,200 whole eggs a month, she said.

Hernandez said the price of eggs is one of several economic challenges right now, noting that utility costs are also rising and many small businesses have had to increase wages by $2 to $4 per hour to attract and retain employees in the wake of COVID-19.

Hernandez said she does not like to raise menu prices, but that is a possibility if business costs continue to increase.

"If you're going to stay in business you have to compensate somewhere," she said.

The Dive Bakery & Cafe owner Stephanie Boysen said her Helena businesses goes through about 540 eggs a week, and egg costs have nearly doubled since November.

"Luckily, we have been able to keep purchasing them and there have not been any inventory issues from the supplier. We have coped by cutting batch sizes on some items and using recipes that either require fewer eggs or no eggs for some of our goodies," like Rice Krispies Treats or bars and cookies with fewer eggs, she said.

Riley Keating, who co-owns The Grateful Bread Bakery and Café in Helena with his wife Raini, said they were able to stockpile eggs before prices went up but they expect to pay more for their next order.

Keating said the bakery conducts a quarterly cost analysis but has not increased menu prices due to egg costs.

He noted that the prices of chicken, turkey, butter, dairy and flour can also swing up and down, and "it's not anything that's out of the norm for us."

Jada Thomson, a University of Arkansas agricultural economist, said there may be some relief coming in egg prices in the next couple months because egg farmers have been steadily replacing their flocks lost to bird flu last year and demand will ease a bit now that people are done with their holiday baking.

But she said bird flu remains a wildcard that could still drive prices higher if there are more sizeable outbreaks at egg farms.

Josh Funk of the Associated Press and Jesse Chaney of the Independent Record contributed to this story.