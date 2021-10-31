Veterans have knack for business

It’s no surprise that current and former members of the military make great entrepreneurs.

The resilience, determination, and fortitude they acquired while in uniform was a great training ground for becoming a successful small business owner. Working in collaboration with our government and community partners, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) plays an important role in supporting service members as they exit the military and become entrepreneurs.

During National Veterans Small Business Week, Nov. 1-5, the country celebrates those veterans, service members, and military spouses that realized their dreams of entrepreneurship. This year we give special recognition to those veteran business owners that overcame, and recovered, from the hardships caused by the COVID 19 pandemic.

Historically, veterans have been more likely to start a small business than non-veterans. Nearly ten percent of all American businesses are owned by a veteran. Montana is home to more than 91,000 veterans, and many of them see entrepreneurship as a pathway to earning a good living and a way to support their families.

Nearly 12,000 Montana veterans have made the jump to small-business ownership.