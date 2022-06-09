Shellie's Country Cafe to move into Perkins building in Helena

Pete from Perkins is flipping his last flapjacks.

And Shellie’s Country Café is biting into a new adventure.

Perkins, a longtime Helena restaurant, will close June 26 in order for Shellie's to move into the 1803 Cedar St. location. A note at the entrance in the dining area of Perkins contains a message from owner Pete Mollet about the change:

“I am selling my restaurant in order to retire,” it states. “If all goes according to plan, our last day of operation is Sunday 06/26/22.”

The sign says Shellie’s will take over June 30 and has offered jobs to the Perkins staff.

For Shellie’s, a 24-hour diner, it means a newer, larger restaurant, more parking and more staff.

Aimee Myles, who co-owns the café with mother Shellie Mitchell, said they outgrew their current restaurant at 3122 US Highway 12 E. She said the Perkins building is 5,736 square feet, as opposed to the 2,640 building they now occupy.

“We kind of outgrew this place,” she said Wednesday, adding they have been at that location for eight years.

This is the third spot for Shellie’s in its 15-year history, Myles said. It started at the small building that once housed Red Roof Cafe on Highway 12 West, then moved to Prospect Avenue before relocating to its current location.

“Hopefully, this is our last move,” she said.

Myles said she ran into Mollet while out to dinner and discussed the possibility of buying his building.

They are going from an 83-seat restaurant to one that can now hold 213 people. It is also adjacent to Interstate 15.

Myles and Mitchell said they are looking forward to the move. They will close June 30 and reopen July 7 on Cedar Street.

“I’m excited,” Mitchell said. “This will be so amazing.”

“It’s a long time coming and we’re ready,” she said.

Shellie's, known for its pies and hardy breakfasts, will keep the same menu.

Myles said staffing will grow from 48 employees to about 90.

“Employees are the reason it has worked out as good as it has for as long as it has,” she said.

Myles and Mitchell believe their customers will follow them the 2.2 miles to the new location.

“They’ve already followed us clear across from the other side of town,” Myles said.

Mollet refers to himself as “Pete from Perkins” during radio commercials, urging people to come in and give the restaurant a try. He did not returns queries seeking comment for this story.

Amber Belgarde, the Perkins general manager, said she was excited about the change. She has worked at Perkins for 16 years.

She described the changeover as bittersweet. She said the restaurant, which is adjacent to Interstate 15, is an “excellent location.”

The Highway 12 East building will have a new restaurant under a new owner, Mitchell said. The casino that is now in the back of the building will remain and is not part of the Shellie's operation.

Mitchell said Shellie’s had its real growth experience on Highway 12 East, but is adapting with the times.

“We’re changing for the better,” she said.

And she knows the risk.

“This is all I’ve ever known -- the food business,” Mitchell said. "It had to work out or I was in trouble.”

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

