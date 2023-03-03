A Helena native. A Carroll College graduate. A longtime, health care quality improvement professional and leader in Montana — and now, a retiree.

After 45 years with Mountain-Pacific Quality Health, a nonprofit headquartered here in Helena, Sara Medley announced her retirement in September. The last 10 years of her career, Medley served as the nonprofit’s CEO. The organization’s board of directors is wrapping up its search for a new CEO, and Medley officially stepped down Feb. 28.

“I feel so fortunate that I got to be part of such mission-driven work that helped make people’s lives better,” Medley said.

Medley started her career at a local health care facility, working in what was then called “quality assurance.” Quality assurance, now more often referred to as quality improvement, is a program that focuses on supporting health care professionals and helping them provide the best possible care for their patients. Medley loved the work, so when she was approached to help other health care providers across Montana improve patient safety and care, it was an offer she could not refuse.

“Back then we would actually fly to these small Montana towns and provide consultation and services to the hospitals and the nursing homes there,” Medley said. “They were used to doing things by themselves, so they weren’t exactly happy to see us. But once they understood what we were trying to do was best for their patients, we were able to make a difference for them and for their patients.”

Medley has been instrumental in the organization’s growth and longevity. From its Montana roots, Mountain-Pacific’s work has spread to Wyoming, Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, American Samoa and Saipan. Mountain-Pacific is 110 team members strong, with staff scattered across this region and working in other states as well. This year, Mountain-Pacific will celebrate 50 years of service.

“It’s hard to believe I’ve been here for 45 of those 50 years,” Medley muses. “Much of the work has changed because health care has changed so much. The initiatives we work on are different. The people we work with are different, but the mission has always stayed the same. We partner with and support our providers and our patients. We make people’s lives better.”

Medley has considered retirement a couple times over the last few years. COVID-19 delayed her plans, as did her husband’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s in 2021 and his passing in 2022. Now Medley says the time has come, and she knows she is leaving her long-time place of employment at a high point.

“I want to hand off an organization that’s strong and let my team members, who are talented, engaged and mission-driven professionals, take it to the next level and beyond,” says Medley. “I knew it was time to pass the torch.”

“Sara is a strong leader who deeply cares about her staff and the great work Mountain-Pacific does,” said Mountain-Pacific Board Chair Allison Minugh, Ph.D., who is the CEO at Datacorp out of Cheyenne, Wyoming. “She has positioned Mountain-Pacific well over her 10 years as CEO, and the organization is, by far, the strongest it’s ever been. She will be greatly missed, and the team she’s built will continue to serve health care communities with great dedication.”

Medley plans to travel and spend time with her children and her grandchildren. However, she has also formed Clear Blue, LLC, an idea that is still forming but in her back pocket if she decides she needs something to do in retirement. In the meantime, however, after decades as a health care professional, she has some advice.

“We all need to take a more active role in our health and our health care,” Medley says. “Advocate for yourself. Make a list of questions you want to ask your doctor before you go to your appointment. Speak respectfully and be kind but be a force to be reckoned with and ask questions when you don’t understand. Also ask what you can do to take better care of yourself. You are the biggest factor in your good health.”

Being kind is a common theme for Medley, personally and professionally.

“Being kind is not something that used to be talked about as far as an attribute of a good leader, but it is so important,” says Medley. “Be kind to the people around you and then hire people a heck of a lot smarter than you are and get out of their way so they can do their thing.”

A celebration for Medley’s retirement will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Montana Club. People who wish to attend can RSVP "yes" to pborsberry@mpqhf.org or jnelson@mpqhf.org. Those who cannot attend can also send farewell messages to either of those email addresses.