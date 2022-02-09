Recent aircraft orders are good news for Boeing Helena

Recent announcements by American Airlines and Qatar Airways regarding orders for Boeing aircraft are good news for Boeing Helena, company officials said.

American Airlines announced Wednesday that it plans to buy 30 more Boeing 737 Max jets while delaying delivery of Boeing 787s, larger jets that are being plagued by production flaws.

The airline expects to receive half of the 737 Max 8 jets next year and the other half in 2024, as it seeks to rebuild from the pandemic.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

For Boeing, this builds on a huge order for passenger and cargo planes that Qatar Airways announced recently.

Boeing said Jan. 31 that Qatar Airways ordered up to 50 large cargo planes and committed to buying up to 50 Boeing 737 Max jets, a huge win for the U.S. aircraft maker over European rival Airbus, the Associated Press reported. Boeing benefited from a dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways over the quality of paint and surfaces on some Airbus jets. Qatar is suing Airbus in a London court.

Boeing Helena specializes in complex machining of hard metals, having an impact on every one of Boeing Commercial Airplanes’ products, company officials said.

“Boeing Helena plays an important role in the supply chain for all Boeing Commercial Airplanes products, including the 737 MAX and the newly launched 777-8 Freighter,” the company said Monday in an email. “We are delighted to have Qatar Airways launch the 777-8 Freighter and with American Airlines’ continued partnership on the 737 MAX, and we’re committed, along with the team at Boeing Helena, to continue to focus on their fleet needs.”

They said the Helena facility has superior capabilities in machining titanium metal parts.

Nearly 140 Boeing employees work in 257,000 square feet of space in Helena at 3200 Skyway Drive. The site fabricates products to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration Boeing Production Certificate 700.

“Boeing Helena has the capacity to accommodate the needs of the company on its current footprint," company officials said Tuesday, adding they are looking for skilled machinists, assemblers and quality inspectors "to help us today and in the future."

Boeing Helena produces parts and assemblies for 737, 747, 767, 777X and 787 airplanes. Major products include side-of-body chords for the 787 and 777X, which connect the wings to the fuselage; terminal fittings for 737 and 777X wing assemblies; 747-8 failsafe bars for the flap track assemblies on the trailing edge of the wing; 747 small side plate carriage, part of the outboard flaps on the trailing edge of the wing; and 767 and 767-2C main landing gear assemblies.

In 2020, Boeing spent about $4.75 million with nearly 34 suppliers and vendors in Montana, and supported 200 direct and indirect jobs. Boeing Helena is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Boeing Co. and is one of 12 Boeing Fabrication sites located worldwide.

Boeing said Tuesday that it delivered 32 commercial jetliners in January, a slight improvement over a year earlier despite the ongoing halt in shipments of is 787 Dreamliner jet because of manufacturing problems.

Most of the deliveries were 737 Max jets including seven sent to Ryanair. A year earlier it shipped 26 planes.

Deliveries are an important source of cash for aircraft manufacturers, and Boeing has been unable to ship any 787s since last May because of flaws including gaps between fuselage panels.

Boeing also said that it took 75 net new orders last month, its 12th straight month in which orders outnumbered cancellations. Orders have perked up as airlines gain confidence in recovering from the pandemic.

The company said 55 of the orders were for Max jets, including 23 by American and 12 by Southwest — both previously announced by the carriers.

Chicago-based Boeing Co. is coming off a $4.3 billion loss in 2021, most of it in the fourth quarter, when it took a $3.5 billion charge related to the 787.

American has also said it will delay delivery of an undisclosed number of two-aisle 787 jets that were scheduled to begin last month. Those deliveries fell through because of problems on the production line, and American said they will now start in the fourth quarter and run into 2027.

The schedule could change "based on various potential factors including production delays by the manufacturer," American said in a filing.

Boeing has struggled to fix production flaws in the 787, which it calls the Dreamliner. Boeing halted deliveries in late 2020, then briefly resumed them before again stopping shipments in May 2021.

American said in December that it will drop some international flights from its summer 2022 schedule because it didn't receive the 787s that it expected to have in its fleet.

The Associated Press and Phil Drake of the Independent Record contributed to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0