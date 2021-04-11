Projects starting to sprout as spring blossoms

The Independent building project is moving along well. Matt Aune of Mosaic Architecture updated information on this great development in the former Independent Record building on the corner of Cruse and 6th avenues. The goals for this building are to rejuvenate the building for mixed-use of office, retail/business and create an exciting, active hub through the exterior and interior spaces. The main floor will house a new brewery – Ascension Brewing Co., a restaurant – Ascension Grill, and a coffee shop – Montago Coffee. The second floor will house Mosaic Architecture and The Sidecar (a business geared toward work space leased to individuals and start-up businesses in a shared workspace). They plan a community room on the first floor plus a conference room on the second floor. A third floor/rooftop patio is also planned. The drawings are phenomenal for the building – it will definitely be a showpiece for our downtown!