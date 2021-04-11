Projects starting to sprout as spring blossoms

What crazy weather we have had this past week – with 74 degrees on Sunday, 33 with snow on Monday, 64-70 on Tuesday and Wednesday, then cold again on Thursday … guess this is truly “springtime in the Rockies!”
Be sure to get out and enjoy the good days.
With the spring, projects are starting to move into action in Helena. The Starbucks at the former Capital Hill Mall site was busy getting the drive-thru done this week, so they are getting ready for opening in the next month or so.
On the corner of Roberts and Prospect (again mall site – just west of the new Starbucks) will be a new bank branch for First Interstate Bank. This will be called the Capitol Hill Branch (reference to being near the Capitol building) and a new state-of-the-art facility on one of the main thoroughfares of Helena. Market President Guy Almquist is excited for the new 3293 square-foot building which will feature an open floor plan and a multi-lane drive-up with ample parking. The branch anticipates opening in the spring of 2022 and will eventually replace the branch at 2021 N. Montana Ave. First Interstate Bank is headquartered in Billings and has services throughout Montana, Idaho, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming with 150 locations. Check them out at www.firstinterstate.com.
The Independent building project is moving along well. Matt Aune of Mosaic Architecture updated information on this great development in the former Independent Record building on the corner of Cruse and 6th avenues. The goals for this building are to rejuvenate the building for mixed-use of office, retail/business and create an exciting, active hub through the exterior and interior spaces. The main floor will house a new brewery – Ascension Brewing Co., a restaurant – Ascension Grill, and a coffee shop – Montago Coffee. The second floor will house Mosaic Architecture and The Sidecar (a business geared toward work space leased to individuals and start-up businesses in a shared workspace). They plan a community room on the first floor plus a conference room on the second floor. A third floor/rooftop patio is also planned. The drawings are phenomenal for the building – it will definitely be a showpiece for our downtown!
The Seeley Building (on Last Chance Gulch – next to Montana Outdoor Sports) is moving along quickly and is nearly 100% committed. The first floor will house PureView Health on the south side and Helena Vision Center on the north side. Helena Vision Center is excited to have all new, state-of-the-art equipment and facilities for their clinic. The second floor will have more space for PureView, offices for the Helena Diocese, Core Wellness and a six-office space that is not committed at this time. The third floor features seven amazing residential condos that are all sold. What a great new building along the corridor to downtown! Rex Seeley and Ray Kuntz are the owners of this building.
Dowling Architects are putting a new façade on their building (across the street from the Bagel Co.). The upper canopy will also be a deck for the upstairs. Congratulations to them on progress with the improvements to their great new location.
Chase Bank has filed their permits to build a bank branch on the northwest corner of the Shopko parking lot (opposite Applebee’s). Other projects around town include a remodel at Sportsman’s Warehouse, a new bird enclosure at Montana Wild, and an expansion/renovation at Lewis and Clark Brewery. The Shoe Dept./Encore shoe store (owned by Shoe Show) in the Skyway mall should be opening this next week, plus signs are up at Old Navy and Spectrum Mobile – so both stores are set to open in the next two weeks.