Permit issued to build $3.7M CHEF'STORE on Sanders Street

U.S. Foods CHEF’STORE has been issued a permit by the city of Helena to build a $3.7 million grocery store at 2885 N. Sanders St. that will open in early 2023.

The 20,000-square-foot CHEF’STORE is a warehouse-style building designed as a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators, food industry professionals, community groups and at-home chefs and will sell ingredients or supplies in various sizes, company officials said.

The stores are open to the public, and no membership is required.

The store, south of WinCo Foods and Sportsman’s Warehouse, will feature thousands of food products, including fresh meat, seafood and produce, as well as restaurant-grade equipment and other supplies. The stores have a cool and carry program that allows customers to buy frozen gel packs to safely transport perishables.

US Foods, one of the country’s leading foodservice distributors, now has more than 80 CHEF’STORE locations nationwide. There are already CHEF’STOREs in Kalispell and Missoula.

“Helena has a growing community of restaurant owners and culinary professionals and CHEF’STORE is excited to help serve their needs,” company officials said in an email to the Independent Record.

Expected store hours are Monday-Saturday: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The number of employees was not immediately available.

Eagle, Idaho-based The Wright Brothers, the Building Company, is the general contractor for the project.

The company, based in Rosemont, Illinois, says it was founded in 1955 by United Grocers and operated under the name United Grocers Cash & Carry with a single store in Oregon City, Oregon. Items were piled on pallets and prices were written on the products with grease pens.

In 1998, Smart Foodservice was acquired by Smart & Final and became known as Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice. In 2018, Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice rebranded its 72 stores and became known as Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores.

In 2020, it was acquired by US Foods and became known as US Foods CHEF’STORE.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

