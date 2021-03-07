Oil prices rise, NASDAQ tumbles and president talks to Mexico

NASDAQ takes a nosedive

The tech-dominated NASDAQ led the way south as all major stock index futures continued their tumble this week.

Fears of rising long-term interest grew as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell did little to reduce anxiety regarding long-term rates. On Thursday morning, Powell made no assurances the Fed would buy more long-term treasuries to keep yields down. The US dollar rallied all week on the same news and views. The March Nasdaq traded at 12,400 points, down roughly 450 points from last Friday.

Biden calls Mexico’s El Presidente

President Biden continues to connect with world leaders.

This week he spoke with Mexican President López Obrador. Mexican imports to the U.S. have been on an upward trend going back decades. They mainly buy our grains, oilseeds, and meat, as their demand for those commodities outsizes Mexico’s production capacity. We mostly buy their vegetables, fruit, and beer. One idea floated during Biden and Obrador’s talk was allowing migrant workers to fill the gap in U.S. agricultural labor shortages, although they reached no agreement. The Mexican peso futures contract was at .4693, down from last week.

Opinions are solely the writer’s. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso, Ind. He can be reached at (800) 411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

