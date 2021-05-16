New Spectrum store opens in Helena

A new Spectrum Store has opened in Helena at 3215 N. Montana Ave., Charter Communications Inc. has announced, adding it gives customers another option for adding or managing their Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile or voice services.

“Our Spectrum store’s team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected,” Pattie Eliason, senior vice president, Spectrum Stores & Retail, said in a news release.

The store offers the latest devices and accessories for Spectrum Mobile, including access to next-generation 5G service where available.

Customers also can do transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment. They also can bring their own phone or choose from among the latest mobile devices and accessories.

Social distancing is required, with occupancy managed by store employees.

The store is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Visit www.spectrum.com/stores for more information/ 24-hour customer assistance is available at 1-855-707-7328.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0