New owner sets sail at Kim's Marina near Helena

Kim’s Marina and RV Resort, a mainstay at Canyon Ferry Lake, has been sold to a man with deep Montana ties who says he plans to keep some traditions but add a few touches of his own.
Lukas Jewett said he has been owner of the lakeside business since late April and said he bought it in order to return to the Treasure State. He was born in Montana and grew up near Ennis, but had since moved to Denver, where he worked in telecommunications.
“It’s beautiful here and the people are great,” Jewett, 51, said, adding that his parents live nearby.
Maryann Axtman, the previous owner along with husband, Greg, posted a note on Facebook on April 23, announcing a change in ownership. A sale price was not disclosed.
She said that after 22 years, “Greg and I have decided to open the next chapter of our lives.”
The couple thanked “all of you from the bottom of our hearts for your support of our wonderful business. You all helped make this place what it has become and our memories will never be forgotten.”
Maryann Axtman said they plan to stay “at the lake we love and enjoy more time with our family and friends.”
“Hope to see you on the water.”
Jewett said the marina that is 20 miles east of Helena has 200 boat slips and 100 sites for recreational vehicles. It also has areas for tents.
He noted many of the people at the marina are longtime customers who rent out spaces for months and live there during the summer.
“I met a guy the other day who has been coming here for 32 years,” he said.
The marina, which offers a casual and authentic Montana-style vacation, is named after Kim Perry, who died Dec. 27, 1972, from a fatal heart condition. She was 3, according to the business’ website.
Her family bought the marina in the early ‘70s and named it Kim's Marina as a way to leave a lasting memory in a beautiful place where she would never be forgotten. When the resort was to sold to Greg and Maryann Axtman in 1998, they kept the name in memory of Kim.
Jewett said he plans to do the same.
“I know the story of the little girl,” he said, as freshly painted Kim’s Marina signs dried on a nearby picnic table. “I think it’s like a boat, it’s a bad omen to change the name.”
Jewett said he hopes to open up more sites for RV camping on the 53-acre property and increase the power capacity and bring more electrical juice to campers.
He said he has hired an event and project coordinator and plans on holding some activities for children, such as summer camps and fundraising parties. He also said he has a great management team in place.
Jewett said Kim’s is on the “biggest lake and the best marina.”
He said the place is popular with locals, but also pulls in people from Great Falls, Bozeman and Butte.
The website describes Kim's Marina and RV Resort as “a sportsman's paradise.”
“If sailing; power boating; jet skiing; swimming; fishing; hiking; or biking is your passion, you can do it all from the private beaches of Kim’s Marina and Resort,” it states. It notes that “Kim's offers seasonal and daily boat mooring and camping spots, and cozy cabins.”
It can also supply visitors with boat rentals, fishing tackle, food, beer, gas, espresso and clean clothes as it has a grocery, tackle and gift shop.
Jewett smiles as he says he is borrowing a quote from the previous owners that “I’ve never worked a day since I’ve been here.”
Email Kim’s Marina at kimsmarinamt@gmail.com or call 406-475-3723. The website is being redesigned.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.