New owner sets sail at Kim's Marina near Helena

Kim’s Marina and RV Resort, a mainstay at Canyon Ferry Lake, has been sold to a man with deep Montana ties who says he plans to keep some traditions but add a few touches of his own.

Lukas Jewett said he has been owner of the lakeside business since late April and said he bought it in order to return to the Treasure State. He was born in Montana and grew up near Ennis, but had since moved to Denver, where he worked in telecommunications.

“It’s beautiful here and the people are great,” Jewett, 51, said, adding that his parents live nearby.

Maryann Axtman, the previous owner along with husband, Greg, posted a note on Facebook on April 23, announcing a change in ownership. A sale price was not disclosed.

She said that after 22 years, “Greg and I have decided to open the next chapter of our lives.”

The couple thanked “all of you from the bottom of our hearts for your support of our wonderful business. You all helped make this place what it has become and our memories will never be forgotten.”

Maryann Axtman said they plan to stay “at the lake we love and enjoy more time with our family and friends.”

“Hope to see you on the water.”