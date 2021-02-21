New hires announced, promotions and liquor licenses

Guthrie Lewis, PA has joined St. Peter’s Health Urgent Care. Lewis earned his master of physician assistant studies at Rocky Mountain College in Billings and his bachelor of arts in biology at the University of Montana. He is certified in emergency medicine through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants.

Alcohol licenses on tap

Two new alcohol licenses are available in Helena from the Montana Department of Revenue in a competitive bidding process that ends March 19.

A beer license and a restaurant beer and wine license are available. The highest bidder for each will be granted the opportunity to apply for that license.

Bids must be submitted electronically to the department. The electronic Retail Alcoholic Beverage Competitive Bid Form can be found at https://app.mt.gov/myrevenue/.

To submit a bid, the bidder must complete and submit the electronic bid form, pay a $100 processing fee plus service charges, and attach an irrevocable letter of credit from a financial institution for at least the bid amount.