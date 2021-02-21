New hires announced, promotions and liquor licenses

Promotions at Peccia
Robert Peccia & Associates, a professional engineering, planning and land surveying firm based in Helena, has the following staff promotions:
Sarah Nicolai, professional engineer and professional transportation planner, was promoted to transportation planning and operations assistant group manager. Nicolai holds a bachelor of arts degree in civil engineering from Carroll College and a bachelor of arts degree from Carleton College.
With over 16 years of experience in the transportation industry, Nicolai has extensive knowledge of highway corridor studies, transportation planning and safety assessments, statewide policy documentation, traffic evaluations and public and stakeholder outreach. In her new role, Nicolai will continue developing and managing projects and will assist with the group’s business development, marketing, administration and quality control.
Kerry Pedersen, professional engineer, has been promoted to transportation engineer/planner in the Transportation Planning and Operations Group. Pedersen joined the Helena office in 2017 and holds a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering and an honors degree from Montana State University.
Pedersen specializes in transportation engineering and planning projects that include transportation plans, traffic studies, urban planning, traffic simulation, corridor studies and safety projects.
Taylor Schatz was promoted from administrative assistant II to bookkeeper / human resources assistant. She will assist both the corporate controller and the vice president of human resources.
Schatz joined the Helena office in 2019 and holds a bachelor of business administration degree from Montana State University Billings.
New staff at St. Peter's
St. Peter’s Health Medical Group welcomes Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Elizabeth Holper.
Holper earned her medical degree at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine in Chicago, Ill., her master of public health in clinical effectiveness at the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston, Mass., and her bachelor of arts in neurobiology and physiology at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. She is board certified in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology.
Emma Johnson, PA-C has joined the St. Peter’s Health Palliative Care team. She earned her master of physician assistant studies at Rocky Mountain College in Billings after completing her undergraduate work in respiratory care and biology for information systems at Dakota State University in Madison, SD. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Montana Academy of Physician Assistants.
Guthrie Lewis, PA has joined St. Peter’s Health Urgent Care. Lewis earned his master of physician assistant studies at Rocky Mountain College in Billings and his bachelor of arts in biology at the University of Montana. He is certified in emergency medicine through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants.
Alcohol licenses on tap
Two new alcohol licenses are available in Helena from the Montana Department of Revenue in a competitive bidding process that ends March 19.
A beer license and a restaurant beer and wine license are available. The highest bidder for each will be granted the opportunity to apply for that license.
Bids must be submitted electronically to the department. The electronic Retail Alcoholic Beverage Competitive Bid Form can be found at https://app.mt.gov/myrevenue/.
To submit a bid, the bidder must complete and submit the electronic bid form, pay a $100 processing fee plus service charges, and attach an irrevocable letter of credit from a financial institution for at least the bid amount.
Alcohol licenses are also available in Bozeman, Belgrade, Columbia Falls, Ekalaka, Kalispell and Missoula.
Visit the department’s website at MTRevenue.gov or call (406) 444-6900 for more information including the minimum bid amount for each license.