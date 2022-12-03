New Helena restaurant taps into its 'Family Roots'

The talent behind a new restaurant in Helena says its special ingredient is family.

Family Roots restaurant has been open at the Jorgenson’s and Ramada by Wyndham Helena building, 1720 11th Ave.

Paula McLean runs the restaurant along with daughter, Tiff. They take pride in the fact everything is homemade and made from scratch.

“It’s kind of like grandma’s recipe,” Tiff said.

But Paula notes their restaurant brings some novelty and a few twists.

There is a chicken hummus sandwich that features crispy or grilled chicken, garlic hummus, roasted red peppers, smoked cheddar, pickled onions and pesto aioli on the hoagie.

And then there’s the grilled cheese featuring parmesan-crusted jalapeno cheddar bread, smoked cheddar, bacon jam and roasted tomato.

“This is not your grandma’s grilled cheese,” she said.

“We like to do stuff a little different,” Paula said. “We don’t want to be like everybody else.”

And Family Roots touts fresh-squeezed orange juice, placing its large juice maker near the register in the dining room.

The restaurant has been open since August. At one time they were located in Butte.

“Like everybody else, COVID really got us,” Paula said.

The McLeans learned the restaurant space was available at Jorgenson’s and thought it was a good opportunity, knowing it is a meeting and lodging place. Many legislators stay at the adjoining hotel during the session, which, this year, begins Jan. 2.

They are now open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily for breakfast and lunch. They will launch a dinner menu Dec. 16, and will extend their hours to 4:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Starting Dec. 19 they will be closed on Mondays.

“We are trying to gear up for the Legislature,” Paula said.

The breakfast menu includes omelets, skillets, waffles, French toast and biscuits and gravy.

Lunch includes a variety of burgers, various baskets and salads, including Cobb, and sandwiches such as the porky piglet, and Philly cheesesteak along with sides such as fries and onion rings.

And there are homemade soups.

Both McLeans boast of a long history in the restaurant business. Tiff said she is a classically trained chef and attended Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Minnesota and Paula’s long history includes stints of running the kitchen at the Sacajawea hotel in Three Forks.

They have also tapped into local talent, buying their baked goods from Grateful Bread.

The McLeans said that pleasing people can be addictive.

They note some people come in during a hard day, they have some food put in front of them and then they are happy.

“It’s what keeps me coming back,” Paula said. “I’ve tried different things.”

“I always keep coming back to restaurants,” she said.

Tiff said they aim to make their employees happy.

“If you work for us you have to love it here,” she said. “We don’t want you to be miserable.”

Deanna Waples is the front house manager and said she likes working at Family Roots.

“It’s great,” she said, noting the fresh, handmade food.

She said she cut back on her days at another restaurant so that she could spend more time at Family Roots, where a slogan on the sign says “From our family to yours.”

“I want to work somewhere where I am happy.”

There is a focus on family at the eatery, Paula noted, saying that on Mother’s Day her grandchildren showed up to help out.

“That was my Mother’s Day present,” she said.