New Gulch restaurateurs 'fulfilling a dream' one 'sando' at a time

"The Hopper," moniker of Last Chance Gulch's newest restaurant, has many meanings.

Dan Bay, the co-owner with a long lineage of Montana ranching, said the name is a nod to Grasshopper Creek in Bannack, the site of a major gold discovery in 1862.

But hopper is also a mining term, Bay said. "The hopper feeds."

He and co-owner Chelsi Bay, the two are married, wanted to pay homage to the area's history with their restaurant.

The Hopper, 40 N. Last Chance Gulch, serves what the Bays called "familiar favorites with a twist."

The BLT boasts bacon glazed in miso sauce, brown sugar and five-spice and tomatoes making an appearance in the form of roasted tomato jam.

"We put a big emphasis on sourcing locally," Dan said. "By doing that, we're keeping money in the state and avoiding national supply chain issues."

But more importantly, he said, they want to offer high-quality that comes "when the vegetable is harvested the day before you put it on someone's plate."

The Seoul Food Sando is a mash-up of Korean and Southern flavors that Dan said share more in common than one might think.

"Korean food and Southern food have a lot of similarities, those sweet and vinegar flavors," he said.

The eatery and market -- customers can also purchase pre-made salads, sandwiches and refrigerator staples like milk and eggs -- opened April 13 on one of the more populated blocks of the Gulch on any given night.

"The door handle was literally ripped off the door that first week," Chelsi said, jokingly referencing the storefront's already loose door handle that took about a week to repair.

But with the proximity to popular businesses like Ten Mile Creek Brewery and The Hawthorn, Chelsi said they elected to stay open later to capture some of the nightlife market.

"We knew we wanted to be right here," she said, adding that the couple sat on their plan to open their first restaurant for years until the space they are in became available.

"We want people to wander the Walking Mall, check out other local businesses," she said. "We can send folks a text message when their order is ready."

The restaurant also plans to have online ordering available to customers in the near future.

The duo noted a like-mindedness among the businesses on their block that had always attracted them.

"I think we fit into the hand-crafted mold of the block," Dan said. "I think we're an appropriate complement to the area."

Though both had often worked in the restaurant and hospitality industries previously, neither had ever owned a restaurant.

"By nature, Chelsi and I will always have a hand in the day-to-day," he said. "That's not about the control. It's more about passion. ... We're fulfilling a dream."

With about five weeks of restauranteur-ing under their belts and growing season underway, the couple said they are eager to expand the menu in the coming months with locally grown vegetables, including asparagus, which Dan said "opens up a lot of possibilities."

