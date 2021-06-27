New business provides crafting studio space, instant community

Many new businesses try, but few are as successful in creating an instant community as Hammer & Stain DIY Workshop Studio.
Eighth-generation Montanan Kate Prescott opened Helena's branch of the chain "do it yourself" studio in December after shortly moving to town.
"I wanted to bring something fun for people to do," she said. "They're called DIY studios, but we're a little different. It's not 'do it yourself,' it's 'do it together.'"
The business offers three to four classes a week, but Prescott said it varies depending on demand.
Participants receive a pre-assembled wood project, such as porch planters, corn hole boards and wooden signs, and spend a couple of hours painting and staining the piece.
Classes start at $35 a person, depending on the project, and are open to 15 to 30 participants.
Classes are open to the general public. Groups interested in participating can reserve private classes. And folks can commission the studio to make custom pieces.
"We try to have a big array for everyone," Prescott said of the classes and projects offered.
Prescott worked as a surgical technician previously and admitted "it was kind of a big field jump."
"I've always really liked the crafting side of things, but being able to bring out the confidence in others has been so rewarding," she said.
Helena resident Anna Mhoon joined in on the fun during a Monday evening class and painted a wooden sign for her porch. Mhoon said she normally never does this kind of stuff.
"(My friend) sent me a Facebook message about the class," Mhoon said. "It just looked fun, something to get and do. We've all been cooped up for so long."
Helena resident Aaris Marsh said she is an avid crafter but having a dedicated studio for that crafting has been a blessing.
"Your project's here. It's ready to go," Marsh said. "You have access to all the paint colors you want. That's all laid out for you. And the stencils they make for you are really nice."
In addition to classes open to the public, Prescott said they have hosted a number of corporate events and themed classes, such as the Father's Day classes offered earlier in the month.
She said she also reserves at least two time slots a week for summer camps.
The studio is at 1609 11th Ave. For more information about classes offered and how to sign up, visit the studio's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hammerandstainhelena/ or call (406) 579-1713.