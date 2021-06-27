New business provides crafting studio space, instant community

Many new businesses try, but few are as successful in creating an instant community as Hammer & Stain DIY Workshop Studio.

Eighth-generation Montanan Kate Prescott opened Helena's branch of the chain "do it yourself" studio in December after shortly moving to town.

"I wanted to bring something fun for people to do," she said. "They're called DIY studios, but we're a little different. It's not 'do it yourself,' it's 'do it together.'"

The business offers three to four classes a week, but Prescott said it varies depending on demand.

Participants receive a pre-assembled wood project, such as porch planters, corn hole boards and wooden signs, and spend a couple of hours painting and staining the piece.

Classes start at $35 a person, depending on the project, and are open to 15 to 30 participants.

Classes are open to the general public. Groups interested in participating can reserve private classes. And folks can commission the studio to make custom pieces.

"We try to have a big array for everyone," Prescott said of the classes and projects offered.

Prescott worked as a surgical technician previously and admitted "it was kind of a big field jump."