New bar taps into Craig fishing industry

Thirsty anglers found a new watering hole to gather around in Craig this week.

The owners of Ten Mile Creek Brewing on Last Chance Gulch are now running the newly minted Craig Taphouse in the town of a little more than 30 residents.

The unassuming building that in previous lives housed an auto mechanic and a lawyer's legal documents is tucked away on Leonard Street behind the fly fishing shops and guides of the main drag.

Ten Mile Creek Brewing co-owner and Craig Taphouse location manager Ethan Kohoutek described the new management group as "three young families who all already recreate here," making the new endeavor a perfect fit.

"It was an easy decision to grow this way," Kohoutek said. "It's a fun way to see our kids crawl around outside in Craig."

More than 12.3 million tourists poured into the state during 2021, according to the University of Montana's Institute for Tourism & Recreation Research, and about 5% of their nights spent in Montana were in Missouri River country. The research institute's report also states more than 100,000 of Montana's visitors came primarily to fish.

"We know a lot of tourists come through here, and we think we have an opportunity to make it work," Kohoutek said.

Previously, the only place in town to get food and beer after a day on the river was Izaak's Restaurant on Bridge Street, a slightly more formal environment than the tap house.

"I think there was a need for something like this," Kohoutek said. "We're just kind of filling a role."

Visitors to the tap house will find a sunny patio and a variety of cold Montana craft beers on tap, not just Ten Mile Creek brews.

Fellow brewery owner and Craig location manager Riley Tubbs said the bar offers beer from craft breweries in Great Falls and Bozeman.

"Getting those two communities on tap was a big deal," Tubbs said, adding that their goal, especially considering the number of out-of-staters likely bellying up to the bar, is to show off the quality of beer Montana offers.

"It's not just about us and Ten Mile and Helena," Kohoutek said.

Alan Michaud is the co-owner of Montana Red's, a Helena-based food truck serving up burgers and fries. Michaud set up shop in front of Ten Mile Creek Brewing in the Gulch months ago and when the owners asked him if he wanted to sell burgers in Craig, he said it sounded like fun.

He said he showed up in early May and parked a fifth-wheel trailer nearby.

"I try to keep it simple," he said of his menu. "I only have so much room in here."

He said just about every ingredient is locally sourced, from the poblano peppers he smokes himself to the Great Falls buns.

Montana Red's also started offering breakfast items Thursday.

Michaud said the locals have welcomed the businesses with open arms.

"We get a lot of support from them," he said.

While Craig Taphouse will only be open for the summer, Tubbs said they plan to have occasional events during winter months like fly-tying nights, but also the brewers will use the down time to create new beers.

"We'll brew different stuff than we do downtown," he said.

Tubbs said the brewers will have a little more room to experiment in Craig and that "lighter, more river-friendly" brews will come out of the sister operation.

Kohoutek said the first Craig batches could begin the brewing process by the end of the summer.

Though the business partners like to dip a line in the Missouri from time to time, they said it has been difficult to find the time lately.

"We've only been open for 16 days, so we've been grinding pretty hard," Kohoutek said.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.