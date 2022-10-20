Montana's Bob Ward stores acquired by Utah-based Al's Sporting Goods

Al's Sporting Goods, a Utah-based retailer with three locations, announced Thursday that the company has acquired all five Bob Ward & Sons locations in Montana.

Bob Ward is a sporting goods retailer headquartered in Missoula with other stores in Bozeman, Butte, Helena and Hamilton. Al's will take over the operations of the Montana stores, but it sounds like there will be no lay-offs and not even a name change.

“We have approached this deal more like a merger than an acquisition,” said Jason Larsen, president of Al’s Sporting Goods, in a press release. “We are thrilled to welcome the current staff to the Al’s family, and will work to preserve the Bob Ward & Sons name, reputation, and legacy throughout the state of Montana.”

Although there are "no plans to change the company name," Al's Sporting Goods said they will "integrate certain operations and processes that have proven successful in its Utah and Idaho stores." Al's has locations in Logan, Utah, Orem, Utah and Idaho Falls.

Dustin Smith, vice president of Al's, said that many of the product lines currently offered at Bob Ward will probably be expanded on through strategic brand partnerships that Al's has with many industry vendors and suppliers.

“We have known the Ward family for years and are honored that they have entrusted us to continue their legacy,” Larsen said. “Similar to Al’s Sporting Goods, Bob Ward & Sons has been a family owned and operated business that began over 100 years ago. Bringing these two retailers together — we now have over 200 years of combined retailing experience.”

Al's Sporting Goods was founded in 1921 in Logan by Alvin Moroni Larsen, who supposedly got the initial $500 loan to buy inventory for a cycling and fishing store by trading a $10 Mexican coin and a handshake as collateral.

Bob Ward was founded in 1917 by Robert C. Ward in downtown Missoula.

Al's says it has plans for more stores coming soon.

Chad Ward, the current president of Bob Ward, wasn't available for comment early Thursday.