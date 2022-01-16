Montana reports a record number of new businesses in 2021

A record number of new businesses were created in Montana last year, state officials said, noting that more than 51,500 new businesses were registered with the Montana Secretary of State in 2021, surpassing the previous record set in 2020 by more than 12,000 businesses.

Nearly 30,000 Domestic Limited Liability Cos., or LLCs, were registered in 2021.

The Montana Business Economic Report contains information about where, by ZIP code, new businesses are located. The 59901 ZIP code (Flathead County) had the highest increase in 2021, with more than 7,000 new businesses registered.

There were also 178,601 renewal filings in 2021 and 267,900 businesses in good standing, both increases over the prior year.

In addition to new business registrations, business renewals and businesses in good standing both increased in 2021.

Through the Secretary of State’s Montana Business Economic Report, data is provided about the business economy in Montana. Per the report, March had the largest number of business registrations in 2021, with 5,161 new businesses registering with the Secretary of State’s Office.

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen said Montana has been rated as one of the best states in the nation for business startups.

Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a news release that “Montana is open for business.”

He said in the past year the state has seen a record low unemployment rate, a record number of Montanans working, and a record number of new businesses created.

“We’ll continue to foster a climate where businesses can thrive and create sustainable jobs and greater prosperity for more Montanans,” he said.

Montana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd O’Hair said the record growth in business registrations points to a strong Montana economy and a vibrant entrepreneurial base.

The Montana Business Economic Report can be found on the Secretary of State’s website by going to https://sosmt.gov/economic-report/.

