McLaughlin retires from Stockman, Fawcett named president

After more than 27 years in the banking industry and playing a vital role in the opening of Stockman Bank’s first full-service branch in Helena, John McLaughlin has announced his retirement as Helena market president effective Feb. 26.
McLaughlin began working for Stockman Bank in 2012. His responsibilities included supervision of all phases of lending, operations, planning and development of the Helena office.
Born and raised in Helena, McLaughlin graduated from Helena High and received a bachelor of science degree in finance from Montana State University. He also graduated from the Commercial Lending School in Norman, Oklahoma and attended Pacific Coast Banking School in Seattle. He worked for several Helena banking institutions prior to joining Stockman Bank. He also owned his own computer supply business in downtown.
Steve Fawcett, current vice president, commercial loan officer, will take over as president of the Helena market effective March 1. In addition to commercial lending his responsibilities will include overseeing operations, planning, and facilitating continued growth in the Helena Market.
Fawcett, a Montana native raised in Roundup, has been with Stockman Bank since 2017. He has 14 years of experience in the banking industry. He earned his bachelor of science degree in business management from Montana State University Bozeman. He is active in the community as a board member for the Green Meadow Country Club and Helena Food Share.
His office will be at 3094 N. Sanders St. and he may be reached at 447-9015.
New hire at Carroll College
Carroll College has hired Thomas Knothe, J.D., as its new senior vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college, effective July 1.
“We are fortunate to have found an individual with Tom Knothe’s professional qualifications coupled with a strong commitment to a respectful and collaborative leadership style,” said Carroll College President John Cech.
Knothe is an associate professor of business and served 12 years as dean of the college of business, performing arts, and leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He received a juris doctor from Willamette University College of Law in Salem, Oregon, and a B.S. in business administration from Viterbo College.
"It is a blessing and a joy to be joining the Carroll College community at this exciting time in its proud history,” said Knothe.
Following 15 years in the law profession, he has since spent the entirety of his higher education career at Viterbo University in a variety of capacities.
In 2017, he served in an interim capacity leading the Office of Academic Affairs during a leadership transition. In this role, he had four academic deans on his leadership team, and oversaw 127 full-time faculty and a large multimillion-dollar academic affairs budget.