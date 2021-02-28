McLaughlin retires from Stockman, Fawcett named president

His office will be at 3094 N. Sanders St. and he may be reached at 447-9015.

New hire at Carroll College

Carroll College has hired Thomas Knothe, J.D., as its new senior vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college, effective July 1.

“We are fortunate to have found an individual with Tom Knothe’s professional qualifications coupled with a strong commitment to a respectful and collaborative leadership style,” said Carroll College President John Cech.

Knothe is an associate professor of business and served 12 years as dean of the college of business, performing arts, and leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He received a juris doctor from Willamette University College of Law in Salem, Oregon, and a B.S. in business administration from Viterbo College.

"It is a blessing and a joy to be joining the Carroll College community at this exciting time in its proud history,” said Knothe.

Following 15 years in the law profession, he has since spent the entirety of his higher education career at Viterbo University in a variety of capacities.