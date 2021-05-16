Many issues to consider when considering a mover

National Moving Month is here.

May marks the beginning of the moving industry’s busiest season.

There are many variables to consider when hiring a mover. Factors to think about include the distance between your current home and the new property (in-state vs. out-of-state moves), the quantity of items you’re moving (weight vs. volume), required pickup/delivery times, and coverage for lost or damaged items.

Unfortunately, there are several red flags to keep in mind, too. The moving industry has a history of dishonest practices, so it’s crucial to know which companies to avoid. After all, you are leaving your valuables (and memories) with someone you don’t know.

Shady movers, referred to as “rogue operators,” bait consumers with low estimates and then surprise them with hefty, hidden fees later on. BBB consistently receives reports of rogue operators holding consumers’ items hostage until they pay the full amount. Once the consumer caves in, they find that many items are missing or damaged.