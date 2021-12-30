Karmadillos in East Helena is closing its doors Friday

Karmadillos Southwestern Cafe in East Helena is closing its doors for the foreseeable future on the final day of 2021.

A Facebook post from the restaurant said Dec. 31 is the cafe's "last service" but noted "However, you never know." The post encouraged those with gift certificates to use them now.

Owner Justin Heaton couldn't be reached for comment on why the restaurant is closing.

The restaurant operates in a space adjoining and owned by Missouri River Brewing Company, which declined to comment on the exit of Karmadillos from the building. Adam Hutchinson, one of the brewery's owners, said the kitchen will continue to be used as a kitchen in the future, but who or what will be in there is "to be determined."

Heaton first opened Karmadillos in Helena's Reeder's Alley in 2005. There it became a successful southwestern food destination. In 2010, he moved the business from Reeder's Alley to nearby Miller's Crossing, but said he didn't feel it was the right fit and closed about a year later. Following a two-year hiatus, the restaurant reopened in Reeder's Alley once again, where it existed from about 2013 to 2020. Karmadillos has existed in the same building as the Missouri River Brewing Company in East Helena since around mid-2020.

Heaton grew up in New Mexico and worked with a Hispanic family who taught him how to cook.

