Johnson retires from Opportunity Bank, Clark to serve as president

Peter J. Johnson, president of Opportunity Bank, will retire at the end of the year, company officials said.

The announcement was made by Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc., the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana.

The board of directors named Laura Clark, current executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief operating officer, to succeed him as president, effective April 1.

She will also join the board. Johnson will continue to serve on the board as well.

“Pete has been a remarkable leader and a highly effective CEO, and we wish him every happiness in his well-deserved retirement as we continue to build on his legacy,” board chair Rick Hays said in a news release. “During his tenure, he has navigated the company through a period of significant change, including over the course of the Great Recession and the global pandemic, and he has fostered a culture that continues to differentiate us in the marketplace.”

Johnson has been with the bank since 1981 and has been president and chief executive officer of the company since 2007.

He took the company through its second step IPO in 2010, guiding the bank through a branch acquisition and four whole bank acquisitions and contributing to the growth of Eagle from $240 million in assets at June 30, 2007, to $1.44 billion in assets at Dec. 31, 2021.

Clark joined Eagle in 2014 as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Her contributions have helped the company to grow in both regional footprint as well as customer product offerings and services.

“Laura has extensive and broad experience in Montana banking, and is one of the most respected bankers in our Montana markets. She has earned this opportunity,” said Mr. Johnson.

Her experience spans over 40 years and includes a variety of executive positions with First National Bancorp, Bankers Resource Center, Security Bank, Bank of Montana System and Montana Bancsystem.

Clark holds a bachelor’s degree in business and Spanish from Montana State University in Billings, after completing her studies at the University of Salamanca, Spain. She also serves as a board member of Exploration Works and Montana Independent Bankers and is a member of the Helena Rotary Club.

Miranda Spaulding will be promoted to senior vice president/chief financial officer effective April 1. Spaulding, CPA, was promoted to vice president in 2018 and is now the corporate financial director. She has been with the Bank since 2013 and has over 20 years of experience in financial reporting.

Spaulding has a bachelor’s degree in business-accounting option, and a master of professional accountancy degree from Montana State University.

She is on the Steering Committee for Intermountain’s Festival of Trees.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. is based in Helena, and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, a community bank established in 1922 that has 23 banking offices. More information is available on the Bank’s website at www.opportunitybank.com.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0