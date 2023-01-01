Johnson retires as CEO of Opportunity Bank of Montana

Pete Johnson will retire this week after 15 years as CEO for Opportunity Bank of Montana and more than 43 years in banking.

Current Opportunity Bank President Laura Clark will assume the responsibilities of president and CEO of the bank, effective Jan. 1. Clark has spent eight years with the bank and her experience spans over 40 years in banking.

Growing up in northern Illinois and attending college at Mankato State University in Minnesota, Johnson got his start in banking as a bank examiner for the Federal Reserve Bank in Helena in 1979 and has since lived in Montana.

In 1981, Johnson applied for a job with American Federal Savings Bank longtime officer (and future CEO) Larry Dreyer and was hired almost immediately as an assistant treasurer in the accounting department. Johnson worked many jobs throughout the bank, eventually taking over as CEO after Dreyer’s retirement in 2007.

Opportunity Bank Board Chairman Rick Hays said the board is grateful for Johnson’s strong leadership and contributions to the company over the years.

“Pete embodies everything good about community bank leadership and his contributions cannot be overstated," Hays said in a news release. "During his tenure, he has navigated the company through a period of significant change and growth while continuing to foster a culture that differentiates us in the marketplace. Pete has been a remarkable leader and a highly effective CEO, and we wish him every happiness in his well-deserved retirement.”

Johnson has seen the bank grow from $240 million in assets at June 30, 2007 to nearly $2 billion today.

"Working for a community bank helped form my philosophy in banking and that what you do in the bank can help the community grow," said Johnson.

Johnson has spent his entire banking career in the Helena area and has served on the Montana Independent Bankers Association (MIB) board of directors and as a member of the Federal Reserve Board’s Community Depository Institution Advisory Council.

He is a past chairman of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Diocese of Helena Finance Council. He is a member of the Independent Community Bankers of America’s Political Action Committee, St. Peter’s Health Foundation Board, Diocese of Helena Finance Council, and is Montana’s Federal Delegate to the Independent Community Bankers of America.

Johnson will continue to serve on the bank’s board of directors.

He attributes his success to being in the right place at the right time and taking every opportunity to learn and grow.

"One of my favorite quotes about luck is that is where opportunity meets preparation (and hard work)," he said in the news release. "Doing the ‘right things’ with authenticity and humility has been the key to building our strong culture and reputation.”

He said having a support network is important.

"I’m fortunate that my wife, Mechille, is my best friend, soul mate, and my biggest cheerleader,” Johnson said.

He called serving as CEO a "pleasure" and wished Clark well.

"Laura is a respected and outstanding leader, and I’m confident in her ability, along with the board and our management team, to lead the bank into the future,” he said.

Opportunity Bank of Montana has 32 full-service locations statewide, offering customers services such as lending, agricultural and digital banking.

It opened in August of 1922 as American Building and Loan with a single office in Helena, Montana. Today, the bank is a leading Farm Services Agency guaranteed lender in Montana and a leading residential mortgage lender in Montana and has been recognized as one of the best in banking by industry observers. The bank has more than 400 employees.

More information can be found at opportunitybank.com