Here are some timely post-fire/smoke recovery tips

Here are timely, practical safety tips to protect residents and business owners during Montana’s wildfires:

These insights will protect business owners, homeowners, and renters from any potential damage from smoke, fire, water, or smoke and soot in the air.

Sharing ways to avoid injury during the clean-up process is just another way to serve our friends and neighbors. There are eight critical things to do when you are dealing with the aftermath of a fire.

1. Site safety is critical. Before entering a building with fire/smoke damage, consult the fire department, local building officials, your insurance agent, and restoration specialist before you begin any cleaning or repairs.

2. Protect yourself. Wear an N-95 ANSI-approved dust mask, work gloves, long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and goggles to avoid skin contact. Change your shoes and clothing before leaving the site to avoid tracking ash into your car, home, etc. If you do find any ash on your person, immediately wash your clothes and skin to avoid irritation.

3. Know what to clean. Fire can cause serious damage. Many of the items in your home or business could have been badly damaged by fire, smoke, and the water used to extinguish the flames. If you don’t have a total loss, and your damage is moderate to heavy, consider hiring a certified smoke and fire damage restoration company.

4. DIY Cleaning Tip #1: Clean the interior by only using a dry HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) vacuum. Shop vacs DO NOT filter out small particles and can put them back into the air.

5. DIY Cleaning Tip #2: Wash all surfaces and items with soap and water, rinse, and sanitize. Be sure to securely seal any bags or containers to prevent ash from being redistributed into the air.

6. DIY Cleaning Tip #3: Draperies, clothing, and machine-washable items may be cleaned or laundered.

7. DIY Cleaning Tip #4: Do not eat or drink anything that has been near the flames, smoke, ash, or water.

8. DIY Cleaning Tip #5: Clean the exterior of the building, sidewalks, driveways, and decks with a power washer and/or the stiffest brush you can find using a safe cleaning solution, freshwater scrubbing, and then rinsing.

Beware of scam artists targeting fire victims. Just as these predators swooped into Montana following the massive flooding, they are now returning with “fire restoration” services. You can identify them because they will require funding up-front, and when you ask for their insurance papers, they won’t have any.

Call your insurance company and allow them to guide you to a reputable restoration resource so that your home or business is repaired by a responsible company.

It’s critical that a certified company have proper licensing and liability insurance to adhere to a code of ethics and employ trained technicians. The IICRC is the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification, a non-profit organization for the Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Industries.

When approached by any company for fire, smoke, or water restoration services, call the IICRC hotline to confirm the certification of the company, 844-464-4272. Go to www.iicrc.org for a list of certified water restorers.

Red lights should start flashing inside your head whenever someone wants you to make an immediate commitment and give them money up-front.

Mark Springer has been the president/CEO of Dayspring Restoration, a Montana-based restoration company, for 22 years. He is also the past chairman of the Restoration Industry Association, the voice of the restoration industry.