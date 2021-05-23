Helena's Sixth Ward sees business renaissance with help of urban renewal efforts

Melissa Hiltunen is one business owner who was drawn to the burgeoning community. Hiltunen relocated her Vanilla Bean Bakery & Cafe from Rodney Street to 1324 Gallatin Ave. in the heart of the Sixth Ward back in January.

The business' new home in a building that once belonged to Helena Industries boasts plenty of square footage, high ceilings, a coffee bar and more seating than was possible in its previous location. The property also benefited from new, TIF-funded sidewalks.

Kuntz also owns the space she is leasing, and she credited the successful relocation to his help and "all-in" mentality.

"I love it here," Hiltunen said. "Having more seating, more capabilities has been a plus. It's also fun to have a couple of parks nearby."

She said she is excited to see the new space's full potential play out during the upcoming warmer months, especially since the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions in Lewis and Clark County.

Megan Malkin started her vintage market, Mae & June, out of her family's garage in 2016. Malkin moved the operation into a Sixth Ward "shop and barn," as she puts it, three years ago.

She said it did not take long for her and her customers to fall in love with the community.