Helena's Party Plus Rentals and Sales to close Feb. 28 after 30 years

The co-owner of Party Plus Rentals and Sales said Thursday she was closing that store and the adjoining A-1 Rentals store will expand into the Party Plus space.

“With a (saddened) heart I have decided to close Party Plus Rental and Sales,” Callie Jacques, who co-owns the store and A-1 Rentals with her father, Dan, posted Wednesday on Facebook.

The last day for the business at 1400 Cedar St. will be Feb. 28, and the store will have sales up until that time.

She thanked her staff for their hard work.

“I appreciate each and everyone of you,” Jacques wrote. “You will be forever part of our family.”

Jacques said problems with the store started with COVID-19. Business was down 58% the first year of the pandemic and 42% the second year. The store, which opened in 1992, did not rebound.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. She said her staff will be integrated into the A-1 Rental side.

Jacques said it has been a tough couple of days as customers have come in saying how sad they are to learn of the closure. And she thanked customers for all their support for the past 30 years.

“We’re very sad and want to thank the Helena community for all their years of support,” she said.

Retail items have been marked 50% off, except for the following items will be full price: balloons, helium, curling ribbon, Sterno and concession items.

Dec. 31 will be the last day to rent Party Plus rental inventory, the Facebook post said.

Starting Jan. 2 Party Plus Rentals' used rental items will be sold. A list will be posted prior.

Feb. 28 will be the last day of business. The store will continue to sell balloon bouquets and sell retail stock until this day.

A-1 Rentals celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2019. Dan Jacques' father, Ernie, and his partner, Bob Walker, started the business in April of 1959 on South Main Street as a United Rental franchise.

A fourth generation of family members have also worked at the store.