Helena's first parklet converts downtown parking to patio seating

Downtown Helena visitors looking to wet their whistles while enjoying the late summer sunshine will do well to visit the latest addition to Blackfoot River Brewing.

The local brewery partnered with the city of Helena's Transportation Systems Department to create the city's first parklet.

The idea has been around for years: Convert curbside parking spaces into community spaces. The National Association of City Transportation Officials describes parklets as having "a distinctive design that incorporates seating, greenery, and/or bike racks and (accommodating) unmet demand for public space on thriving neighborhood retail streets or commercial areas."

Blackfoot River Brewing Co-managing Partner Bethany Flint said that during the height of the pandemic, her business took advantage of the city's relaxing of its ordinance pertaining to the use of public rights of way allowing open-air, further-spaced seating for patrons.

Flint said regardless of whether or not the taproom was crowded, the outdoor tables were always full, which got her thinking.

"People in this town love to sit outside," she said.

She began working with city staff and an architect to design the parklet and request a permit. The city has offered such a permit since last summer, but the brewery is the first to install a parklet.

"I think it's great, and the customers seem to love it," Flint said.

The parklet takes up five paid parking spaces on Park Avenue in front of the taproom and separates patrons from the nearby traffic with large planters populated by local nursery Gardenwerks and safety bollards, the latter being a city requirement to receive the permit. A few large umbrellas offer shade.

When asked what she thought the addition adds to her business, Flint said "it's not so much what it adds to Blackfoot, but what it adds to downtown Helena."

"It just adds some flavor downtown; it's appealing," she said.

Flint called it a rigorous application process due mainly to the fact that this was new for the city.

"We worked with city staff closely," she said. "There were some guidelines that needed working out, but ultimately, it was a great experience. We found the city to be pleasant to work with."

Helena Parking Manager Tim Nickerson was among the staff that helped guide Blackfoot's application process.

Nickerson said he hopes more businesses will apply for a parklet permit in the future. Only one other business has applied and been granted a permit, Gold Bar, which has yet to install its parklet.

"I think it's great for the community," he said.

He said a cap on the number of parklets has not been set, but added that eventually it could get to a point where the city would have to deny requests.

Nickerson said the parking spaces occupied by a parklet generate on average about $13.50 a day in revenue and that the city is charging $220 a month to lease the spaces to Blackfoot River Brewing.

One important aspect to the parklet is that it is open to the public, not merely taproom patrons.

Flint said they encourage people to order food at one of the restaurants next door to enjoy in the parklet.

"It really fits the Blackfoot River Brewing model as a place for people to gather and meet new people," she said.