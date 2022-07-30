Helena WINS event hopes to hook up retirees with businesses

Helena WINS will be having a second Retiree Brunch from 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 9 at the DoubleTree.

The free event looks at innovative ways to recruit more talented people into the workforce and help fill some of the gaps of worker shortages.

RSVP at: https://forms.gle/DdgtKWqLbzu3oQEr6. The DoubleTree is at 22 N. Last Chance Gulch in Helena. The event is sponsored by the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce through its Helena WINS (Workforce Innovation Networks) program. Business sponsors are Anderson ZurMuehlen, First Student and Home Depot.

It’s an opportunity for retirees to hear from local employers about part-time flexible work opportunities in the Helena area as well as network with employers and each other. Complimentary breakfast pastries, coffee and juice will be served.

"Retirees have served the community and are an experienced, talented group of people. By re-entering the workforce part time and at a lower capacity, it gives those who have left their careers a chance to re engage in the community and save some extra money, especially with the way inflation has been rising," the chamber said.

As a result of the previous event, which was Feb. 15, there have been a handful of retirees who have re-entered the workforce, as well as positive feedback from attendees and employers, organizers said.

“Thank you for initiating and coordinating this informative event,” one retiree said after the last event. “I learned so much about services that are provided to our community.”

The retiree said there are a few potential part-time employment opportunities that would meet their desire to work during fall and winter months.

“A win win for the employer and me,” the retiree said.

Jayson Snarr, store manager of Home Depot in Helena, said he participated in the first Helena WINS event and got five associates.

"They have worked for us and they are wonderful," he said.

Snarr said Home Depot offers a flexible schedule so people do not have to return at fulltime capacity.

He said he looks for candidates who enjoy coming back and reinvigorating the workforce.

"We are always looking for people with a desire to work and we enjoy all diversity,” Snarr said.

He said the Helena WINS program has "been an absolutely amazing experience."

The state of Montana reported July 22 the number of Montanans employed grew in June for the 26th consecutive month, reaching a new all-time high with 550,112 Montanans employed.

The unemployment rate for June was 2.6%, the third lowest-rate ever.

For more information, contact McKinley Winkle, vice president and director of chamber engagement and advocacy for the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, at mwinkle@helenachamber.com.