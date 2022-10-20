Helena school board honors principal, discusses priorities, hears concerns

During its meeting this week, the Helena Public Schools board of trustees honored Helena High School Principal Steve Thennis, discussed priorities for 2022-2023 and heard a parent's concerns about certain books in schools.

Thennis was honored at the meeting for being selected by the AA Principals of Montana as the AA Principal of the Year.

Thennis has been a teacher for 34 years and has been in Helena since 1992.

“He’s a leader in his field,” said Josh McKay, assistant superintendent for Helena Public Schools. “He’s a staunch advocate for students and promotes a lot of different, diverse student activities. He’s a profound speaker in public… He’s a lifelong friend for me.”

Superintendent Rex Weltz said he believed Thennis is the second-longest-serving AA principal in the state.

“I truly, I hate this to be honest,” joked Thennis about his honor. “I would much rather be here recognizing students or staff, that’s what I like to do. That’s what I’m most proud of, but it is great to be recognized by my peers across the AA. I have great admiration and respect for all of them because they’re in the arena. I’ve had a great run, and everybody knows you’re only as good as the people around so that goes for my secretaries, my paras, my custodians, my teachers and of course, the amazing kids we get to work with.”

Priorities for 2022-2023

Next, Weltz gave his superintendent report. He outlined five priorities for 2022-2023 in a Strategic Focus packet.

The first priority going forward was student achievement. The goal here was to focus on moving students up one year of growth every school year by developing consistent instructional frameworks, consistent use of assessment data, establishing short-term and long-term goals for improving math and reading instruction and get district engagement on a five-year continuous, reflexive improvement plan.

The second priority was the education environment with a focus on facilities being safe and healthy. The actions mapped out to get to this included developing a district facility master plan, conducting a district safety and security assessment, strengthening district internal safety and security systems with training and education and beginning to plan for Building Reserve Levies for both the elementary and high school district in Helena.

The third priority focused on district culture and climate, highlighting respect, trust and sense of values. The ways to achieve this goal were listed as creating a joint Helena Education Association and Helena School District Leadership Culture and Climate steering committee, restructuring board work sessions to visit schools during operating hours to increase conversations, restructuring central office site visits to enhance listening opportunities and imaging a five year continuous improvement plan to be implemented next school year.

The fourth was fiscal responsibility, which means a balanced budget alongside a “high-quality educational experience for all students,” stated the superintendent's report. To do this, the district plans to prepare budget updates and forecasts for informed decisions, seek creative strategies to reduce $2.5 million out of the elementary budget for the 2023-2024 school year, engage all stakeholders through multiple channels such as website, meetings, newsletters, in-person, etc. and establish a levy/bond timeline for the next five years.

The last listed priority was communication with all staff, students, families and the Helena community. The steps to get there outlined were weekly school visits, weekly communication with families and the community, continuing monthly communication to district staff, implementing student meetings with Weltz, ramping up social media presence and having more outreach opportunities.

Books concern parent

After Weltz’s report came the public comment section. A parent spoke up about the presence of books she didn’t agree with in schools.

“I’m pretty sure we have movie ratings for various reasons, G, PG, rated R or whatever,” said the parent. “… We honor those ratings, so there should be some book ratings as well.”

She didn’t mention any books by title or author. However, many of the books being banned or challenged nationwide deal with the subjects of race and/or the LGBTQ+ community.

PEN America, a nonprofit that focuses on human rights and literature, published a report in September on book banning across the country in schools. PEN America keeps an index of banned books in schools, and Montana currently has none in the index.

"Of the 2,532 bans listed in the Index, 96% were enacted without following the best practice guidelines for book challenges outlined by the American Library Association (ALA) and the National Coalition Against Censorship (NCAC)," PEN's report stated. "... Altogether, this report paints a deeply concerning picture for access to literature, and diverse literature in particular, in schools in the coming school year. Book banning and educational gag orders are two fronts in an all-out war on education and the open discussion and debate of ideas in America. Students have First Amendment rights to access information and ideas in schools, and these bans and legislative shifts pose clear threats to those rights. This climate is also increasingly undermining the professional discretion of educators and librarians when it comes to matters of public education, and disrupting the potential for effective relationships between parents, teachers and administrators that can actually serve to advance student learning and civic engagement."

For more information on Helena schools handing challenged or questioned material, go to https://bit.ly/3seijoK. Many of the books on commonly challenged or banned lists around the country are available at the Lewis and Clark Library.

The school board thanked the parent for her public comment, the only one made that night.