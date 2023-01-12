Helena home prices more than double since 2015

Helena’s median home sales price more than doubled since 2015, reaching $460,000 in 2022.

“There are quite a few of us who would like to see prices reduced a little bit just because it has become so cumbersome for buyers to purchase in our market,” said Julie Lamb-Heller, a Realtor with CENTURY 21 Heritage Realty in Helena.

Much of that growth occurred within the last three years, according to the 2022 Helena Area Real Estate Market Conditions Report prepared by Shaun Moore of residential appraisal firm True Footage Inc.

From 2015 to 2019, single-family home sales prices within a 15-mile radius of Helena grew from $225,000 to $280,000. Prices reached $317,000 in 2020, $399,859 in 2021 and $460,000 in 2022.

According to Moore, low inventory and high demand are the main factors driving the high prices. While prospective buyers had around 500 homes in the area to choose from a decade ago, available inventory has been steadily declining since then and hovered around 100 in 2021 and 2022.

“2022 was another year of historically low inventory and historically high demand,” Moore said in his report.

Moore said much of that demand came from out-of-state buyers, as more people have been moving from metropolitan areas to smaller communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the Helena housing market has seen a lot of spillover from communities with higher housing prices, such as Bozeman.

Moore’s report also shows that the total number of home sales in the area dropped from 984 in 2021 to 843 in 2022. However, the total price volume of those homes rose slightly from about $429.6 million in 2021 to about $429.7 million in 2022.

In both 2021 and 2022, it took an average of 21 days for the homes to go under contract from the time they were listed.

Despite the high prices in 2022, Moore’s figures indicate the local housing market began to cool off in the second half of the year.

Prices topped out at $506,000 in June before falling to $447,000 in December. The total number of home sales peaked at 101 in June before steadily dropping to 44 in December.

Heller-Lamb said many people were paying for homes in cash early in the year, and this cooling trend will help first-time homebuyers and others who may need to rely on financing.

“It’s just getting a little bit easier for people in Helena to make a move up in housing,” she said.

Moore cited rising mortgage rates as the reason for the cooling trend in the second half of 2022. The average U.S. 30-year mortgage rate more than doubled from 3.22% in January to a high of 7.08% at the end of October before dropping back down to around 6.42% at the end of the year, according to Freddie Mac's records.

“Interest rates have been a major player in the market this year,” Moore said in his report. “ … As rates rose, activity slowed.”

While the higher mortgage rates may have caught many would-be buyers off guard, Lamb-Heller noted that rates remain much lower than they were in the 1980s when rates exceeded 18%.

“It’s just re-educating people and adjusting their way of thinking,” she said.

Moore said industry experts have suggested that mortgage rates could peak early this year and slowly come down to around 5.5% in mid to late 2023, which would help keep Helena's housing prices in check.

“There are so many factors that play into the real estate market, perhaps the most unpredictable of all is human emotion,” he said in his report. “Somewhat more predictable, in my opinion, are interest rates.”