Helena duo starts local gift subscription service in face of the pandemic

When AshLy Tubbs first thought of her business idea during the 2019 holiday season, the COVID-19 pandemic was the furthest thing from her mind. With the trend of subscription-based services for items like razor blades, movies, dog toys and food, Tubbs said she envisioned something that offered a local touch, a locally sourced gift box subscription service. A business was born.

“I had the idea for a while,” said Tubbs, the founder of the Helena subscription service Community Crate. “I was looking for an easy way to give Christmas gifts while supporting local artists and businesses. There wasn’t much out there.”

Most small business owners will tell you that knowing when to embark with your own venture can be daunting, but Tubbs and director Karli Mosey didn’t struggle with that decision at all.

“We saw some of our favorite downtown businesses struggle trying to operate retail hours with the pandemic,” Tubbs said. In April, she and Mosey delivered the first round of gift boxes full of local items to subscribers.

“Helena has opened its arms to us,” said Mosey, who decided to make Helena her home after an RV trip through the mountain West, where she and her partner ran out of money. “We’re originally from Wisconsin but things just feel right here.”