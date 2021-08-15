Helena couple offers gourmet take on burgers and milkshakes

Pink Patties specializes in smash burgers and milkshakes, and while the idea is simple, Jordan still manages to flex his culinary muscle.

Hailey raved about her husband's lavender pound cake with a wild berry syrup, a dessert his catering business was partly known for, and said he puts just as much attention to detail into the Pink Patties menu.

"A lot goes into it because we do so much ourselves," Hailey said.

They cut their own fries and vegetables. They make their own ranch dressing and proprietary fry sauce called Pinky Sauce.

The milkshakes are hand scooped and combined with homemade syrups.

The menu rotates frequently with some ever-present staples.

Like the name of the business, some of the featured specials are a nod to cartoons, another love of Jordan's.

Last week the couple served up "Mission A-Corn-Plished" burgers, an homage to "Bob's Burgers," that boasted a topping of sweet corn salsa.

"I was a little iffy about that one, but it turned out great," Hailey said.