Helena couple offers gourmet take on burgers and milkshakes

In Hailey and Jordan Hodson's lives, less has turned out to be more except when it comes to cheeseburgers.
The married couple previously owned a home in Billings, ran a successful catering business and managed a regional retail operation.
"We had the big house and the big jobs," Hailey said, "But we decided we wanted a simpler life."
Following the birth of their daughter in November and the near loss of their catering business during the height of the pandemic, the couple moved to Helena to be closer to Hailey's family.
They bought some land and are building a tiny house, a popular eco-friendly movement that represents a return to simpler living.
Along the way, the couple also bought and refurbished a trailer outfitted with a commercial kitchen, the beginning of their new business endeavor, Pink Patties.
"He's always wanted me to come on and manage the business side of things," Hailey said.
Jordan called Pink Patties the culmination of a lifelong dream.
"I've always been obsessed with cheeseburgers," Jordan, the seasoned kitchen veteran said, adding that with their newfound freedom to make their own schedule and spend more time with their now 8-month-old daughter, the move "just felt right."
Pink Patties specializes in smash burgers and milkshakes, and while the idea is simple, Jordan still manages to flex his culinary muscle.
Hailey raved about her husband's lavender pound cake with a wild berry syrup, a dessert his catering business was partly known for, and said he puts just as much attention to detail into the Pink Patties menu.
"A lot goes into it because we do so much ourselves," Hailey said.
They cut their own fries and vegetables. They make their own ranch dressing and proprietary fry sauce called Pinky Sauce.
The milkshakes are hand scooped and combined with homemade syrups.
The menu rotates frequently with some ever-present staples.
Like the name of the business, some of the featured specials are a nod to cartoons, another love of Jordan's.
Last week the couple served up "Mission A-Corn-Plished" burgers, an homage to "Bob's Burgers," that boasted a topping of sweet corn salsa.
"I was a little iffy about that one, but it turned out great," Hailey said.
The couple, married for 7 years, said despite working together for the first time and in a rather confined area, they don't let the little disputes derail things.
"We're pretty good about not letting things spill into the end of the day," Hailey said.
It is certainly easier when a business, such as Pink Patties, is off to a good start.
"It's kind of crazy how successful it's been," Hailey said.
She said within two days of opening for business, Pink Patties' dance card was already full. She partly credited the Helena business community's willingness to collaborate.
"Everyone just wants to work together," she said. "There's not much apprehension when it comes to collaborating."
Pink Patties can be regularly found at local breweries and tap rooms such as Headwaters and Ten Mile Creek Brewery.
The truck's weekly schedule is typically posted Sundays on the Pink Patties Facebook and Instagram pages.