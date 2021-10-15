 Skip to main content
Helena airport director Jeff Wadekamper named 2021 Boss of the Year
Helena airport director Jeff Wadekamper named 2021 Boss of the Year

Boss of the Year

Jeff Wadekamper, director of the Helena Regional Airport, receives the Boss of the Year award on Friday. The annual award is given by the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

According to this year's winner of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Boss of the Year award, the key to being a good boss is to be fair to all employees. 

This was the advice provided by Jeff Wadekamper, 47, airport director at the Helena Regional Airport. Wadekamper was surprised outside his office on Friday as the chamber board, his employees and even his parents were present to celebrate him receiving the award.

According to Wadekamper's employees, who nominated him for the award, he has a passion for the airport and aviation in general. They said he supplies his employees with all the tools they need to succeed and gets results quickly, all while treating everyone who works under him fairly. Wadekamper also helped airport staff excel by providing additional training and made no cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic, unlike many airports. 

One person who nominated Wadekamper said he even invites employees to his home during the holidays if their plans were ruined by the weather.

Wadekamper has worked at the Helena Regional Airport since 1991, when he took his first job on the summer crew as a junior in high school. He started working there full time in 1998 and eventually took over as airport manager in 2014. Since then, he has become an active member of the Helena community, participating in the Kiwanis club, the chamber of commerce and the Montana Ambassadors.

"I really just have a passion for aviation and am motivated to do new things," Wadekamper said. "I can't say enough about the people who work here. They're the ones who really make things happen. I couldn't have a better crew to work with."

Boss of the Year

Jeff Wadekamper, director of the Helena Regional Airport, receives the Boss of the Year award on Friday. Wadekamper has worked at the airport since 1991.

Wadekamper said both his parents were in aviation. He always wanted to be involved with aviation in some way. He credits the previous airport director, Ron Mercer, for being his mentor and giving him the first job he ever had at the airport.

According to Wadekamper, the key to being a good boss is being involved, but not being a micromanager.

"I try to be a participatory manager, but I don't micromanage," Wadekamper said. "I try to make it a fun and fair place to work. I also want to make sure everyone has the things they need to succeed."

On top of that, the most important aspect of being a good boss is understanding that each employee has their strengths and weaknesses, according to Wadekamper. His own management style clearly resonates with his employees, who cited these very practices in their nomination forms.

"Every person is unique," Wadekamper said. "I want to support each individual so they can be successful and matching their strengths to the right area of the airport."

Boss of the Year

Jeff Wadekamper, director of the Helena Regional Airport, was surprised outside his office on Friday with the Boss of the Year award. 

According to Chamber President and CEO Cathy Burwell, the Boss of the Year award is the most meaningful award the organization gives out, because it shows that what a boss is doing works for their team.

"My only regret is that we can't give more out," Burwell said. "We had so many great nominations this year, but Jeff rose above."

