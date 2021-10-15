Helena airport director Jeff Wadekamper named 2021 Boss of the Year

"I really just have a passion for aviation and am motivated to do new things," Wadekamper said. "I can't say enough about the people who work here. They're the ones who really make things happen. I couldn't have a better crew to work with."

Wadekamper said both his parents were in aviation. He always wanted to be involved with aviation in some way. He credits the previous airport director, Ron Mercer, for being his mentor and giving him the first job he ever had at the airport.

According to Wadekamper, the key to being a good boss is being involved, but not being a micromanager.

"I try to be a participatory manager, but I don't micromanage," Wadekamper said. "I try to make it a fun and fair place to work. I also want to make sure everyone has the things they need to succeed."

On top of that, the most important aspect of being a good boss is understanding that each employee has their strengths and weaknesses, according to Wadekamper. His own management style clearly resonates with his employees, who cited these very practices in their nomination forms.

"Every person is unique," Wadekamper said. "I want to support each individual so they can be successful and matching their strengths to the right area of the airport."