Headwaters Crafthouse brings new flavors to Helena

Local business owner Joan More is picking up right where she left off.
After selling the popular Helena eatery Murry's, known for its ethnic and meatless meals not readily available in the often homogeneous Treasure State, More and her husband, Michael, are taking it upon themselves to introduce Helenans to a world of craft beers, ciders, seltzers and wines.
Headwaters Crafthouse, 2125 Last Chance Gulch, officially opened April 14 within the new Farmers State Bank building, a seemingly unlikely partnership that the Mores called "serendipitous."
While laid up with an ankle injury for a few months at the end of last year, Michael felt understandably restless. So when Joan heard the bank was looking for local businesses to populate its new digs, she urged her husband, an avid home brewer, to make a phone call.
"You have eight weeks down, let's go build a business," Joan recalled telling him.
Michael likened the opportunity to winning the lottery.
"I joke we should've named this place 'Just Ask,'" Michael said. "We are very much partners with the bank. They brought us in on day one. We sat in on architectural meetings and had a say in the design process."
Joan said that thanks to help and advice from the bank folks, local brewers and others, the journey from couch to grand opening was a smooth one.
"I'd say, 'just go and ask,' and we'd start asking expecting 'no' or a hurdle, and there really wasn't any of that at all," Joan said.
As is the case with most business owners on the Gulch, community is important to the Mores.
Headwaters' opening night saw the couple raising about $3,000 for Grandstreet Theatre. They reached out to all the local breweries in the area to offer a dedicated tap handle behind their bar. A local catering business provides pre-made snacks and charcuterie boards for patrons to enjoy. They encourage customers to bring food from neighboring restaurants to the bar.
"Without that strong community, it's going to be hard to make it work," Michael said. "You really do have to encompass the whole community to make it."
In addition to their business practices, the space itself is also designed to be welcoming.
The hip, airy bar filled with natural light opens to a spacious patio, beckoning bank patrons to set aside their errands for a while.
The power couple said they envision hosting small musical acts, duos or trios, nothing heavily amplified, to perform on the patio in the warmer months.
"Right now, it's a blank canvas for us as far as how we go about this," Michael said with noticeable excitement.
A welcoming environment is well and good, but what about the tap list?
Headwaters boasts 40 different offerings on tap, four wines, four hard ciders, two hard seltzers and 30 craft beers.
While the local breweries have their own dedicated tap handles, Michael said they came with a caveat. Headwaters will not carry the breweries' flagship products.
He said Lewis and Clark Brewing's Miner's Gold Hefeweizen, for example, is a great brew, but one that can be had at 40 or more area bars. Headwaters currently offers Lewis and Clark Brewing's Backcountry Scottish Ale on tap.
A bevvy of Montana breweries is represented alongside unique offerings from as far away as Asahi, Japan, and Cooperstown, New York.
"We get to pick other company's master brews to serve to people looking for interesting, good brew," Joan said. "Montana has great, great beer, but we're also bringing in stuff from California, New York, Florida, Wyoming, Washington, bringing a whole bunch of good beer."
Patrons can sample some of the vast variety of beverages by ordering carefully curated flights.
"I love variety; I love the experience of trying something new," Joan said. "So with Murry's, having a different menu every day that's bringing in something different, it's not only nourishing, it's also allowing you to experience something new that you might not normally taste. And that's something we wanted to bring here."
Headwaters is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. A live tap list is available for inspection on the business' website, headwaterscrafthouse.com.