Headwaters Crafthouse brings new flavors to Helena

"I'd say, 'just go and ask,' and we'd start asking expecting 'no' or a hurdle, and there really wasn't any of that at all," Joan said.

As is the case with most business owners on the Gulch, community is important to the Mores.

Headwaters' opening night saw the couple raising about $3,000 for Grandstreet Theatre. They reached out to all the local breweries in the area to offer a dedicated tap handle behind their bar. A local catering business provides pre-made snacks and charcuterie boards for patrons to enjoy. They encourage customers to bring food from neighboring restaurants to the bar.

"Without that strong community, it's going to be hard to make it work," Michael said. "You really do have to encompass the whole community to make it."

In addition to their business practices, the space itself is also designed to be welcoming.

The hip, airy bar filled with natural light opens to a spacious patio, beckoning bank patrons to set aside their errands for a while.

The power couple said they envision hosting small musical acts, duos or trios, nothing heavily amplified, to perform on the patio in the warmer months.