Futures File

Just as domesticated hog prices were the fastest-moving commodity this week, feral hogs are becoming a bigger threat. Wild pigs in Canada have created problems for farmers for years, but their geographical footprint is expanding.

They may have been brought from Germany to British Columbia, bred with domestic pigs, and then escaped. They are now found along the eastern edge of Ontario.

Feral hogs have been an issue in the U.S. for many years too, and several states allow for their hunting. Hunting is discouraged in Canada because it may worsen the problem.

The pigs could potentially spread disease, much like livestock can, creating a biosecurity situation. They also damage crops by eating and trampling plants and could potentially contaminate water sources.

Silver sizzles

Inflation concerns and a weak U.S. dollar contributed to a run on the silver market toward the week’s end.

Silver and platinum hit the highest levels in two months on Friday, but gold, though sharply higher, could not hang on to its sharp gains at Friday’s close. Silver for December delivery traded at $24.40 per ounce up about $1.30 on the week.

Opinions are solely the writer’s. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso, Ind. He can be reached at (800) 411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

