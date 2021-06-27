Futures File

Powell said wages and the price of used cars and computer chips are limiting the re-opening of the economy. He also indicated the Fed is ready to keep inflation at 2% by raising interest rates if necessary. The National Association of Realtors announced home prices jumped the fastest in 20 years, 24% above one year ago.

Precious metals, trapped by indecision, found price stability as they awaited signs inflation or deflation arguments would dominate sentiment and trigger a break-out to much higher or lower levels. Gold for August delivery was caught around $1,775 per ounce, while September silver was wedged around 26 all week. Lumber got hammered at a record rate of $779, losing almost $1,000 per 1,000 board feet from its high of $1,700.

Nat gas, petroleum gain energy

Both “gas” markets ran up sharply throughout the week as demand continued to improve. Six states may have had gasoline shortages. Natural gas demand rose as people used the power to run their air conditioning.

Opinions are solely the writer's. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker with Paragon Investments in Silver Lake, KS.

