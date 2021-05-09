Futures File

Overall, the world copper deficit could emerge as a substantial economic problem, just as computer chips have threatened manufacturing sectors.

Gold and silver rose this week as well but not nearly to the extent that copper did.

What are commodities?

Commodities are the foundation of our civilization—the food, clothing, housing, and fuels we have depended on for thousands of years to sustain our lives.

Commodities are natural resources we can’t live without, unlike stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, insurance, paper currencies, and cryptocurrencies.

If, for example, Manhattan, London, and Shanghai were flooded off our Earth as glaciers melt, or if our financial systems toppled from excessive debt, we would still need farmers and commodities.

Commodities support humans’ basic needs: food, water, and shelter. Futures contracts are the most popular tool or method we currently use to buy, sell, and trade commodities.

Words of wisdom for traders