Futures File

King Corn takes wild ride

The King of Commodities performed with grandeur this week as decisions to love it or leave it sent prices limit down on Tuesday, then locked limit up on Thursday. (The exchange restricts the amount prices may move daily in an attempt to reduce extreme price changes).

Continued shipments to China, increased ethanol and feed demand, drought worries, and our farmers' reluctance to sell merged to reverse corn’s downward spiral into a virtual upward explosion on Thursday.

The new crop of corn is being sold at a near record pace as demand is returning from all sectors, especially for feeding livestock and poultry. The USDA will issue its first estimate of the 2021 crop rating next week, causing eyes to switch back and forth between that data and weather maps.

The price of a bushel of corn for delivery in July was $6.55 as of midday Friday whereas December new crop corn sold for $5.45, down a shade from last Friday.

Corn and climate change

Corn requires much larger quantities of rain than other crops and the rain must come at specific times or major declines in yields will occur.