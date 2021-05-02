Futures File

Red metal is on fire

While all metals could play a role in supporting our post-pandemic economy, the demand for copper — also known as the red metal —may beat all other commodities when near-term demand is assessed compared to available supply.

Copper is used in electrical wiring, appliances, and plumbing for the construction boom as city dwellers rush to suburbs and rural areas.

Our auto fleet is quickly converting from reliance on fossil fuels to electricity, creating another new demand for copper. The power to “fuel” our electric cars and everything else will be coming from renewable sources, primarily solar farms, which also use copper. Of course, copper mines are being constructed in South America and Africa, so a new supply should eventually answer the demand.

The high speed at which our economy is recovering from the pandemic should put the wind at our backs as there is more demand for cars, houses, and solar farms. The U.S. economy grew by 1.6% in the first quarter, a 6.4% annual rate, on its way to returning to pre-pandemic levels by the summer.