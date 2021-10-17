Futures File

Inflation steps on the gas

The highest inflation rate in over 10 years was announced Wednesday by the U.S. Labor Department. Natural gas, unleaded gasoline, heating oil, rising wages, new cars, housing costs and groceries were among the factors that drove the September Consumer Price Index up 5.4% compared to last year’s inflation estimate.

Liquid fuels catch fire

Although all energy prices have been rising, liquid fuels, such as November delivery unleaded gasoline, diesel and crude oil, were the biggest movers. November unleaded was up about 9 cents per gallon at $2.47 compared to last Friday’s close. Unleaded futures prices do not include taxes and transportation costs.

Peddle to the metal

Precious metals traders were quick to spot the trend and seized their piece of the action on Wednesday morning and continued to stock up Thursday. Friday, however, saw liquidation and the sharp rally fizzle out, leaving gold only $6 higher on the week. As of midday Friday, December gold traded at $1,768, while December silver brought $23.34 per ounce.

Corn pops late, soy sags, bounces back