Futures File

Farmers watch Washington

Commodity producers and those who make our foods always keep a close eye on the weather, exports, pests, and transportation issues.

Lately, they’ve added new strength in the dollar and the current debates in the House and Senate to their watch list. The president signed a bill extending Federal Funding late on Thursday, which barely averted a shutdown.

Many farm service offices would have closed had that not occurred, delaying pandemic payments and other money.

As of midday Friday, Congress had not reached an agreement on the infrastructure bill.

Stock Index futures take a bath

The financial world continues to worry about ongoing debates in Washington over the debt limit, concerns central banks may be pulling back stimulus, and that the pace of global economic activity may not be as strong as anticipated.

The NASDAQ was the weakest of the three most heavily traded stock indexes, while S&P was the strongest. Friday afternoon, the December NASDAQ traded at 14,682, whereas the S&P was at 432100.

Opinions are solely the writer’s. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso, Ind. He can be reached at (800) 411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

