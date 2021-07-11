Futures File

The rootworm larvae have done their damage to roots, weakening the plant’s support and ability to absorb moisture. The black and yellow adults are emerging now, ready to mate and begin their attack on leaf tissue and soon, clipping silk during pollination, resulting in poorly formed ears.

The East Coast, in addition to receiving the brunt of the 17-year locust hatch, is also suffering from a growing infestation with the Lantern Fly. The Asian invasives are stripping all trees in their path.

Worldwide, over 40% of agricultural crops are lost to pests each year, according to the United Nations.

Could COVID return?

We’re all tired of the pandemic, but with a new variant circulating at increasing rates, we may not be in the clear just yet.

The Delta variant is the most easily transmissible COVID-19 variant so far. It’s spreading quickly in the U.S., especially in areas with low rates of vaccination. While vaccines aren’t perfect, those who have been vaccinated should have a high rate of protection against the Delta variant.

The reintroduction of curfews and masks may complicate what Americans were hoping would be a “normal” autumn.