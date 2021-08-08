Futures File

African swine fever presses pigs lower

So far, North American pig farms have been free of African Swine Fever (ASF).

No longer. It has been found in the Dominican Republic. Some think it’s not a matter of “if” ASF comes to the U.S. but “when” because the virus is highly contagious. It doesn’t infect people, but people can unknowingly spread it. Ticks, infected feed, and other contact with the virus are how it’s transmitted.

The U.S. banned pork from the Dominican Republic in the early 1980s in response to a different swine fever strain. That ban remains in place. China and Europe have been dealing with ASF for a few years and have taken drastic measures to stop it.

Hogs for August delivery closed around $1.09 per pound on Friday.

Gold does down as dollar goes up

Precious metals took it on the chin Friday morning as the US Department of Labor announced a jump in new jobs (943,000) and a half-percent decline in the unemployment rate.

The implied strength in our economy confirms thoughts the Fed will have less incentive to keep interest rates down, subsequently increasing the cost of holding metals. Gold tumbled nearly $50 per ounce on the news.