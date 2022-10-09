Futures File

OPEC drives petroleum wild

On Wednesday, petroleum exporting countries, including Russia, agreed to a dramatic 2 million barrels per day cut in production. This move is intended to raise oil prices and revenue.

The first large reduction in output since the pandemic began gave speculators a prelude to possible further production cuts and price rises. Crude shot up nearly $10 per barrel on the news and continued higher through Friday. The U.S. and Europe are especially concerned the cuts will help Russia financially and militarily since Europe banned Russian oil.

On Thursday, President Biden warned that Russia’s nuclear threat was not a bluff. He said his administration is seeking an off-ramp from Putin following Russian losses in Ukraine, and they are looking for ways to get Putin to negotiate.

Cotton limit-up, limit-down

Cotton is also under price pressure from recession fears and was even more volatile than crude. Prices hit limit-up on Monday due to dismal drought-related production prospects, but crashed as higher interest rates and declining Chinese imports scared investors. With no cartel to shut off a spigot, prices collapsed toward week’s end, hitting the lowest level since 2021.

Roundup wins a round in court

The world’s most widely used pesticide got a boost in court decisions recently, as jurors ruled in favor of Bayer AG, the German company that produces it. The pesticide uses glyphosate as its active ingredient to kill broadleaf weeds and grasses.

Over 100,000 lawsuits against Bayer were filed after scientists, particularly the International Agency for Research on Cancer, categorized glyphosate as a possible human carcinogen. In a fifth recent trial victory, a jury in St. Louis ruled in Bayer’s favor as well.

Many countries have banned the use of glyphosate due to concerns it’s linked to cancer, but American farmers are highly dependent on it for weed control.

Brazil election ends in runoff

Brazil’s right wing President Bolsonaro was able to hang on to power and force a second run at elections.

Neither of the two largest parties received the required majority and sent voters back to the polls for another challenge next month. Brazil is a country of superlatives; it has the largest land mass in Latin America, the highest population, the largest economy, and — key to U.S. producers — they’re the largest exporter of soybeans. The ultimate winner of the election will impact policies affecting U.S. supply, demand and prices of nearly all commodities.

Weekly winners:

As of midday Friday, Dec crude oil was $91.50 per barrel. Dec gasoline went for $2.60 per gallon, March sugar traded at 18.64 per pound. Dec Gold brought $1,714 per ounce, while Dec silver was $20.40. Dec corn $6.83 per bushel.

Losers included Nov beans at $13.65 with Dec wheat $8.78, Dec cotton at 83.85 per pound. Dec cattle traded for $1.4800 and Dec Hogs $.7730 per pound.

Opinions are solely the writer’s. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso, Ind. He can be reached at (800) 411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.