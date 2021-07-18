Futures File

Water wars brewing

As of Friday, the intensity and number of extreme wildfires are breaking records in our Northwest and British Columbia.

Much of our country is the driest it has ever been. Water wars are likely to become more common as shortages become acute.

California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington are all under emergency conditions, with Idaho also threatened. Nearly a million acres have burned, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Floods engulf Europe

As our western states suffered from drought this week, devastating floods wiped out entire villages in Europe. Over 100 people have drowned, and thousands more are stranded or missing.

Ironically, the European Union announced an “aggressive” plan Wednesday to cut greenhouse gas emissions below 1990 levels within 10 years. However, climate scientists emphasized that efforts to reduce emissions must be much stronger if we wish to avoid climate change disasters.

The E.U. proposal includes eliminating the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered cars in the coming decade and a half. The commission estimates 160,000 new jobs could be created by 2030 in the “green construction” sector alone.