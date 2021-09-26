Futures File: Oats push ahead of corn

Oats blow up

The crazy wild explosion in oats continued this week, with oats climbing an unprecedented $.60 per bushel over corn. It’s counterintuitive for oats to be worth more than corn and goes against economic laws. The adage “oats know,” which is based on the historical tendency for oats for price moves to precede moves in other grains, especially corn, makes the size and timing of the jump catch even more attention.

Few explanations have been accepted for the rally so far. However, previous sharp rises in oats have been associated with transportation problems in Canada (a major exporter with limited rail space), and the drought and extreme heat. Others have attributed it to a “short squeeze,” a type of panic buying that occurs when a major market participant sells a portion of a commodity they don’t yet own. Those who are short are forced to chase prices higher to “cover” their short positions. Short squeezes often end in a blow-off top and downward price swing, causing many traders to remain especially alert and cautious. Oats for December delivery traded for $5.70 per bushel Friday afternoon, whereas December corn brought $5.27.

Demand for oats