From private parties to a songwriter series, Space OneEleven offers a spot for Helena events

When Holly Hamper was about 6, her grandfather took her to a vaudeville show – the kind that features performances from magicians, singers, dancers, jugglers and more.

That show sparked Hamper’s lifelong appreciation for the arts. Hamper, a Helena native, performed in the Montana Repertory Theatre, studied musical theater at the University of Montana and University of Northern Colorado, and did cabaret shows in New York City for five years. She ended up coming back to Montana with her son seven years ago.

Her business, Space OneEleven, started by chance.

“In the back of my mind, I always wanted my own little spot where I could produce,” Hamper said.

So when a Realtor friend showed her a property for rent at 111 E. 6th Ave., Hamper just knew it was the right place. After taking a few months to develop her idea, Hamper said she opened the doors to her new business in November.

Space OneEleven, according to Hamper, acts as a multi-functioning space that’s available to the Helena community to use.

In the nine months since it opened, Space OneEleven has functioned as a space for events ranging from private parties and meetings to drum circles and Greek yoga groups.

And Hamper said the money from renting out the space for private parties and meetings helps fund things she likes to produce, such as burlesque and comedy shows, as well as a singer-songwriter series. At those events, Hamper and volunteers usher, run lights and offer refreshments to guests.

She said she expects artists to promote themselves, but she also markets their events too.

“It’s really a platform for artists to be seen and heard in a different way, and where they know they’re supported by the Helena community,” Hamper said.

Janna Williams, the communications and marketing director for the MAPS Institute – which provides professional arts classes for eighth through 12th graders – volunteers, attends and sometimes even performs in Hamper’s shows at Space OneEleven.

Williams said she also grew up in Helena. When she moved back three years ago, she ended up connecting with Hamper. Now, Williams has been involved with Space OneEleven since it began.

“Holly (Hamper)’s great at bringing in artists and building connections,” Williams said.

Both Williams and Hamper have enjoyed the singer-songwriter series, thanks to the intimacy the space offers.

“People singing can get lost in a bar or at a gig but at Space OneEleven, you get to listen,” Williams said.

Williams recently performed in a Tacos and Tassels burlesque show that Hamper produced. She said it was one of the best shows she’s been involved with.

Hamper, too, said the burlesque show was “insane.” The event was sold-out, and people were throwing money at the stage as the performance took place, Hamper said. She added she’s planning on doing more burlesque and adult comedy shows in the future.

But she wants people to know the space is available for anything they can think up.

“No idea is silly to me,” Hamper said. “I want people to come to me with all their ideas and art shows and I’ll try to make it happen. It’s meant to be a safe space.”

And according to Williams, it feels like that too.

“It’s a space where any voice can come,” Williams said.

For more information on Space OneEleven’s upcoming events, or to book the space for a private party, visit the website at https://www.spaceone11.com/.