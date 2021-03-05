Female-focused co-working space opens in Helena

The number of coworking spaces worldwide was projected to reach almost 20,000 in 2020 year and cross over 40,000 by 2024, according to coworkingresources.org. They estimated that almost 5 million people will be working from coworking spaces by 2024, an increase of 158% from 2020. The United States is still the largest market with more than 3,700 shared workspaces, followed by India with 2,197 spaces and the United Kingdom with 1,044 spaces.

Women-centric co-working spaces have been increasing nationwide because of the value these shared environments provide to female entrepreneurs and remote workers, Virago organizers said.

Bryant said support is more crucial than ever as more women forced to leave the workforce due to the pandemic.

“We want to ensure our members feel seen and heard, and our workshops and events showcase that intention,” she said in a news release.

Coworking spaces are shared workspaces which offer affordable office space for those looking to escape isolation. There already co-working spaces in Helena, but Virago's organizers say they are the first female-focused facility.

Bryant said they have been received well by others and that others are taking notice.