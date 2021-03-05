Female-focused co-working space opens in Helena

The Virago Collaborative, a female-focused co-working space, has opened at 1336 Helena Ave. in Helena’s historic Midtowne District.
The business was founded in late 2019 by Mercedes Bawden, Julia Bryant, Onawa Linden, Reagen Lozar and Stacey Otterstrom in what organizers said was to elevate women personally and professionally and build a support network for Montana women.
Businesses within Virago include women who are entrepreneurs, event management, health care reform, a professional business coach and marketing firms, Bryant said. There are also people who work in other establishments and chose to work remote.
“The Virago Collaborative offers women in our community a productive place to work, and is a space to engage with their peers, grow their businesses or careers, pursue their passions and feel supported,” Bryant said.
“We set out to solve a problem. Helena has great co-working spaces and offices available, but as three of us turned into four, and then into five and more, we knew we needed more space. Women work differently and we are embracing it. We network, we talk it out, and we share; and we are capturing all of that at The Virago Collaborative,” Otterstrom said in a news release. “We also expect a clean bathroom with all the necessary supplies provided, and so we put our minds together and made it happen.”
The number of coworking spaces worldwide was projected to reach almost 20,000 in 2020 year and cross over 40,000 by 2024, according to coworkingresources.org. They estimated that almost 5 million people will be working from coworking spaces by 2024, an increase of 158% from 2020. The United States is still the largest market with more than 3,700 shared workspaces, followed by India with 2,197 spaces and the United Kingdom with 1,044 spaces.
Women-centric co-working spaces have been increasing nationwide because of the value these shared environments provide to female entrepreneurs and remote workers, Virago organizers said.
Bryant said support is more crucial than ever as more women forced to leave the workforce due to the pandemic.
“We want to ensure our members feel seen and heard, and our workshops and events showcase that intention,” she said in a news release.
Coworking spaces are shared workspaces which offer affordable office space for those looking to escape isolation. There already co-working spaces in Helena, but Virago's organizers say they are the first female-focused facility.
Bryant said they have been received well by others and that others are taking notice.
“I think it has been great, the community has opened its arms to us,” she said. “We have had a lot of interest, a lot of people are reaching out.”
A virago is a female warrior. Bryant said the group uses that energy to offer monthly events to members that focus on networking, professional development, and self-care.
Members can lead workshops and share insights from their interests and professions.
And although the space is female-centered, it welcomes female-supportive men to join as well.