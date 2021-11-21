Deadline extended to find Montana’s Top Workplaces

The deadline to find the Top Workplaces in Montana has been extended to Dec. 31.

It’s a great opportunity in these challenging times for employers to celebrate their efforts to meet the needs of workers and customers.

Any organization with 35 or more employees in Montana is eligible to compete for 2022 Top Workplaces recognition. The program identifies the best employers in the state as determined by the people who know best: the employees. It’s an ideal way for employers to stand out in the job market, and it’s a way to make sure employers and employees are on the same page.

To nominate an employer, just go to https://topworkplaces.com/nominate/montana or call (406) 206-9789. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, non-profit, a school, or even a government agency.

Workplaces are evaluated by employees using a short 24-question survey that takes about 5 minutes to complete. Companies in Montana will be surveyed from October to February. Energage, the Pennsylvania-based survey partner for the project, does Top Workplaces surveys for media in 59 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

For 2021, 12 companies were featured as Top Workplaces in Montana. For the 2022 campaign, the results will be published mid-year.

